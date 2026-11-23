MENAFN - Live Mint) The Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister Vijay, sought a review of the Supreme Court's one-time permission to light the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at Deepathoon, a disputed stone lamp pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, on November 24.

The Commissioner of Tamil Nadu's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of the court's recent order.

The move came after the Supreme Court, on November 20, stayed the Madras High Court's findings on the nature of the pillar and the land on which it stands. Despite this stay on the findings, the Supreme Court allowed lighting of the lamp as an interim one-time measure, according to Bar and Bench.

It allowed a temple-authorised team to light the lamp on November 24. The State now has challenged the same before the Supreme Court.

What is the controversy and why is Vijay's Tamil Nadu govt challenging the move? Here, we explain:

The pillar at the centre of the controversy is said to be a Deepathoon, a ceremonial structure meant for lighting lamps.

The disputed stone pillar is located atop the Thiruparankundram hillock, which houses both the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy and the Sikkandar Badhusha Dargah in Madurai.

The Deepathoon there is located approximately 50 metres from the dargah, while the Subramaniya Swamy Temple is at the base of the hillock, reports claimed.

The present dispute centres on the lighting of a lamp at the Deepathoon near the hilltop during the Karthigai Deepam festival. Tamil Nadu celebrates Karthigai Deepam as the traditional festival. It is a very old festival and is also celebrated in the neighbouring states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Petitioners reportedly argue the pillar lies on temple land and should be used for the ritual, while dargah management and other parties contest claims over the hilltop, access, and the pillar's status.

Records placed before the court showed that attempts to light lamps near the summit were stopped by authorities in the 19th and early 20th centuries, citing the absence of established custom and public order concerns.

According to the report, in 1994, volunteers had sought to light a Deepam at the peak. In a 1996 judgment, the high court had directed that the Karthigai Deepam be lit at a different site on the lower slopes, near the Uchipillaiyar Temple.

It also allowed the Devasthanam to consider alternative locations, provided the“suitable place [is] at least 15 metres away from the Dargah, the flight of steps and the Nellithope area”.

Legal history

According to the Indian Express, the hill's legal history dates back to a civil suit filed in 1920, in which the Arulmigu Subramanian Swamy Temple Devasthanam, which administers the temple, claimed title over the entire hill.

In 1923, the trial court ruled that most of the unoccupied hill and the pilgrim path were temple property, while the topmost peak, the area around the mosque, the Nellithope area, and the steps leading to the mosque were Muslim property. This arrangement became the basis for later disputes.

During this week's hearings, the Dargah Committee argued that the high court had read a 1923 decree too narrowly and that Justice Swaminathan had inspected the site without notifying the dargah.

The Madurai District Collector cited historical survey records to argue that the pillar was a survey marker.

Ravikumar's side pointed to the hollow at its top and photographs of similar pillars at other Tamil Nadu temples. It was argued that the high court had allowed an existing festival practice at an additional site and had limited access to the temple team.

The court case so far

According to Bar and Bench, this particular dispute arose after the Executive Officer of the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple rejected devotee Rama Ravikumar's request to light the Karthigai Deepam at a stone pillar near the Sikandar Badusha Dargah on Thiruparankundram hill.

In November 2025, Ravikumar moved the Madras High Court, seeking a direction to the temple to light the lamp at the pillar or permission to light it himself on December 3, 2025, at the“Deepathoon” on the hilltop.

A December 2025 order by Madras High Court Justice GR Swaminathan held that the pillar was a Deepathoon and directed the temple to light the lamp there in addition to the customary site near the Uchippillaiyar Temple.

“Karthigai is also a festival of light. Lamps are lit all over the house and not in the pooja room alone. The Karthigai Deepam shall be lit from this year onwards at Deepathoon also,” the court said, as per the Indian Express.

When the temple did not carry out the direction on December 3, the judge initiated contempt proceedings and allowed Ravikumar and 10 others to light the lamp with Central Industrial Security Force protection.

The police blocked their access, citing a prohibitory order issued by the District Collector. A Division Bench upheld the December 3 order the next day, and Justice Swaminathan quashed the prohibitory order. The lamp was not lit at the pillar that year.

A Division Bench upheld the lamp-lighting direction in January 2026 and held that the pillar stood on temple land. It directed that only a temple team go up to light the lamp, with its size to be decided in consultation with the Archaeological Survey of India and the police. The District Collector was tasked with supervising the same.

The State then approached the Supreme Court in appeal. The Supreme Court issued notice on Tamil Nadu's appeal on August 3 but declined to stay the high court judgment at that stage.

The present SC order and why Tamil Nadu govt challenged it?

On November 20, the Supreme Court issued limited interim directions for lighting the lamp this year.

In its interim order, the court said only persons authorised by the Subramanian Swamy temple and government officials can perform the ceremony at a disputed stone pillar on Thirupparankundram hill during the Karthigai Deepam festival (on November 24).

It, however, clarified that this arrangement should not be construed as a final endorsement of the claimed custom of lighting the lamp at the disputed location.

Filing a review plea before the court, Tamil Nadu's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Commissioner said a Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi had allowed the ceremony without finding even a prima facie right to light the lamp at the pillar.

“The interim arrangement grants to the writ petitioners, for the year 2026, precisely what they prayed for before the High Court, while the challenge carried by the State and the statutory authorities remains to be heard,” the review petition said.

In the review petition, the Commissioner has sought an ex parte stay of the November 20 directions permitting the ceremony. As per the plea, the matter would become infructuous once the lamp was lit, since a later order cannot undo the ceremony.

The State argued that withholding permission would leave the festival intact because the lamp could still be lit at its customary location near the Uchippillaiyar Temple.

Allowing the ceremony at the disputed pillar near the Sikandar Badusha Dargah, it said, could disturb communal harmony and be seen as vindicating the claim of custom, even with the Court's clarification that the permission could not be relied on in future years, Bar and Bench reported.

According to the review petition, the Court overlooked the statutory scheme for deciding disputes over temple usage. Under Section 28(1) of the Tamil Nadu HR&CE Act, the trustee must administer the temple in accordance with its established usage.

Section 63(e) empowers the Joint Commissioner to determine that usage after examining evidence.

The petition also cited a 1996 Madras High Court order under which the lamp was ordinarily to be lit near the Uchippillaiyar Temple. The State said any decision to change the location rests with the temple administration, subject to prior permission from the statutory authorities.

The matter will be heard further in January 2027.