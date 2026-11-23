MENAFN - Live Mint) China said it sentenced an official to death for spying for a foreign intelligence service, publicizing the case as a warning against leaking state secrets.

The official, identified only by the surname Ma, was given the penalty after being found guilty of espionage, according to a Monday post on a social media account linked to the National Administration of State Secret Protection. He was also stripped of political rights for life and ordered to forfeit all personal property.

Ma met a foreign intelligence officer identified as Kailin while stationed overseas and provided sensitive information including an internal telephone directory, according to the post on the WeChat account called Baomiguan. The article didn't name the foreign agency involved or disclose when the incident took place or the official's rank.

Kailin later introduced him to another intelligence officer identified as Tang Zheng, who threatened to report Ma's previous illegal conduct to Chinese authorities unless he cooperated, the post said. The official eventually agreed to supply confidential material using a dedicated laptop. He was paid more than 1 million yuan for his efforts.

The disclosure serves as an admonition to China's vast bureaucracy as Beijing intensifies warnings about foreign espionage. The post urged officials to guard against approaches involving personal ties, financial rewards and threats.

Chinese authorities have publicized other death sentences in espionage cases. In March 2025, they disclosed that a former research institute employee surnamed Liu had been sentenced to death for espionage and illegally providing state secrets.

The latest announcement comes amid heightened attention to espionage involving China. Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia Corp.'s chief executive officer this month after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

With assistance from Josh Xiao.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

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