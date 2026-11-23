In a report published in November, titled Digital Public Infrastructure for Inclusive Growth: A Regional Assessment for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, the bank examined digital identification, electronic payments and data-sharing systems across 21 countries.

The assessment identifies Afghanistan, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen among countries where conflict and fragility have left essential components of digital public infrastructure absent or severely degraded.

The report says only 10 of the 21 countries have full digital identification capabilities, while 12 have implemented fast payment systems. Afghanistan is among the countries lacking these essential systems, alongside other fragile and conflict-affected states.

The World Bank's assessment identifies three major weaknesses in Afghanistan: the absence of a fully operational digital identification system, the lack of a fast payment system and the absence of a national data-sharing platform. Its assessment also found that Afghanistan lacks an operational framework for electronic signatures.

These gaps affect how people interact with government institutions, access financial services and conduct business. Without reliable digital identification, individuals face difficulties verifying their identities online, while the absence of interoperable payment systems limits the ability to transfer money quickly and securely. Weak data-sharing infrastructure also makes it harder for government agencies and service providers to exchange information and coordinate services.

The report further highlights the wider economic consequences of weak digital infrastructure across the region. It says small and informal businesses often struggle to access formal lending because they lack verifiable digital records demonstrating their financial activities.

At the regional level, the World Bank found that only 44 percent of adults in the Middle East and North Africa made or received digital payments in 2024. Women were also 12 percentage points less likely than men to use digital payments, representing the largest gender gap in digital finance globally, according to the assessment.

The findings also show a significant gap between the availability of online government services and their actual integration. Although 17 countries have launched unified government service portals, only five; Jordan, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates have integrated the systems sufficiently to provide comprehensive transactional services.

The World Bank recommends that countries with fragile institutions prioritise the development of reliable digital foundations, including secure identification systems, electronic payment infrastructure and platforms that allow government agencies to exchange information. It also calls for stronger data protection laws, cybersecurity safeguards and systems capable of operating in areas with limited internet connectivity.

The report is based on research conducted between August 2025 and February 2026, drawing on government surveys, international databases and published policy documents. The bank said direct data collection was not possible in Afghanistan, Iran and Syria, meaning its findings for those countries relied on secondary sources and desk research.