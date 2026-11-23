MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)- Asian financial markets remained under pressure on Monday as concerns about the profitability of artificial intelligence investments continued to weigh on technology shares, prompting authorities in South Korea, Taiwan and China to prepare or introduce measures aimed at stabilising equity markets.

The developments followed a sharp decline on Wall Street last week. The Nasdaq recorded its steepest weekly decline since March 2020, while the S&P 500 entered correction territory after falling more than 10% from its October record.

Background

The recent market weakness reflects growing questions about the financial returns expected from large artificial intelligence investments. Technology companies and cloud infrastructure providers have committed substantial capital to data centres, advanced processors and computing capacity.

Investors are increasingly examining whether future revenue growth will justify the scale of spending, particularly as companies rely on debt financing and complex commercial arrangements to expand infrastructure.

The pressure has spread beyond US technology companies, affecting Asian markets that have significant exposure to semiconductor manufacturing and electronics supply chains.

Key Developments

South Korea said it was preparing to activate a market stabilisation fund if conditions required intervention. Authorities also discussed temporary adjustments to share buyback restrictions and stronger monitoring of illegal short selling.

Taiwan tightened short selling rules as its technology heavy market faced substantial declines. Chinese exchanges separately announced a reduction in the minimum margin requirement for margin financing, from 100% to 80%, effective November 30.

The policy responses came as South Korean technology shares remained under pressure. Semiconductor manufacturers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix were among the companies affected by the broader decline.

US stock futures, meanwhile, attempted a recovery on Monday, indicating that investor sentiment remained unsettled rather than uniformly negative.

Industry Implications

The response demonstrates how closely Asian financial markets are connected to global technology investment cycles. Semiconductor manufacturers, equipment suppliers and electronics exporters are particularly exposed to changes in expectations for AI infrastructure demand.

Government support measures may help contain short term market stress, but they cannot independently resolve concerns about corporate earnings, capital expenditure or the financial sustainability of AI projects.

What's Next

Investors will monitor whether the proposed stabilisation measures are activated and whether technology shares regain confidence. Upcoming corporate results, particularly from companies supplying data centre infrastructure, could provide further evidence about the strength of AI related demand.