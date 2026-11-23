MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)- Compass Group is preparing to consult shareholders on a proposed move of its primary stock market listing from London to New York, in a development that could add to concerns about the United Kingdom's ability to retain major publicly traded companies.

The plan was reported by Reuters on November 22, citing a person familiar with the matter. The proposed change could take effect in 2028, subject to shareholder approval and the required process.

Background

Compass Group is the world's largest catering company, providing food services and related support operations to businesses, educational institutions, healthcare facilities and other organisations.

The company is headquartered in Surrey, England, but North America generates the majority of its revenue and profit. Its client base includes major technology companies such as Google, Amazon and Microsoft, alongside customers in the defence, aviation and data centre sectors.

The proposed move comes as several international companies assess whether their existing stock exchange listings provide access to the investor base and valuations they seek.

Key Developments

According to the Reuters report, Compass intends to begin consulting shareholders about transferring its primary listing to New York. The company is expected to provide more information alongside its full year results on Tuesday, November 24.

The proposed timetable points to a potential transition in 2028 if shareholders approve the move.

Compass secured $4.3 billion in new business wins during the 12 months reported in July, representing an increase of 16% year on year. Around half of those wins came from first time outsourcing clients, indicating continued demand for its services.

The company had not publicly confirmed the proposed listing change in the initial report. The plan therefore remains subject to formal clarification and shareholder consultation.

Industry Implications

A move by Compass would be significant for the London market because the company is a major international business with a substantial presence in the FTSE market.

New York offers access to a deep pool of institutional investors and a market environment in which large service businesses may receive greater visibility. However, a primary listing change also involves regulatory, governance and shareholder considerations.

For the UK, the development raises broader questions about market competitiveness, liquidity and the ability to attract and retain large companies.

What's Next

Compass's full year results and any formal announcement will be important milestones. Investors will look for details about the proposed timetable, shareholder consultation and the company's rationale for changing its primary listing.