MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)- Swiss specialty chemicals manufacturer Clariant and US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice are in discussions to acquire US chemicals company Ashland in a potential all cash transaction valued at approximately $3.39 billion.

The discussions were reported by Bloomberg on November 22 and subsequently covered by Reuters. No final agreement has been reached, and the parties could still abandon negotiations or face competition from another potential bidder.

Background

Ashland, headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, manufactures specialty ingredients and additives used in pharmaceuticals, construction, personal care and other industrial applications.

The company has been exploring strategic options after coming under pressure from activist investors who argued that its value was not adequately reflected in the market. In July, Ashland reached an agreement with activist investor Ancora Holdings Group that included the appointment of two new board members.

The company has also been working with financial advisers as it considers potential alternatives.

Key Developments

According to the Bloomberg report, Clariant and CD&R are negotiating an all cash offer that would value Ashland close to its market price at the end of Friday's trading session.

Ashland had a market capitalisation of approximately $3.3 billion at that time. The reported transaction could be finalised within days, although people familiar with the discussions cautioned that negotiations remain uncertain.

Clariant and Ashland declined to comment on the reported discussions. CD&R did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other private equity firms, including Advent, Apollo Global Management, Carlyle Group and Standard Industries, have reportedly had contact with Ashland as part of the wider sale process.

Industry Implications

A potential acquisition would bring together a Swiss specialty chemicals manufacturer and a US business with established positions across several industrial and consumer product markets.

For Clariant, the transaction could provide access to Ashland's portfolio and customer relationships. However, any acquisition would also require consideration of financing costs, integration plans and the effect on the combined company's balance sheet.

The discussions also highlight continued private equity interest in established chemicals businesses, particularly companies with specialised products and industrial customer bases.

What's Next

Investors will watch for confirmation of a formal offer, potential competing bids and any disclosure from the companies. Until an agreement is announced, the reported valuation and transaction structure should be treated as preliminary.