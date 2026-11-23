LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - 23rd November 2026 - As artificial intelligence changes the way customers discover, compare and select suppliers, UK businesses face new questions about how they are represented in AI-powered search results and recommendations.

From independent retailers and regional manufacturers to professional services firms and major national organisations, businesses increasingly need to understand how AI systems retrieve, interpret and present information about potential suppliers.

CGO Media, a research-led AI Search, Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) and SEO consultancy, has developed a free educational research programme to help organisations understand these developments.

The programme provides 72 specialist research resources across 12 industry sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, legal services, technology, property, ecommerce and hospitality.

Unlike traditional search, where businesses primarily compete for positions in search engine results, AI-powered discovery introduces additional considerations around information accuracy, digital authority, trust and inclusion in AI-generated comparisons.

The resources are freely available to businesses and organisations of every size, including independent businesses and SMEs without dedicated digital marketing teams.

CGO Media Research library:

CGO Media: