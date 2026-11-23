Iran Pursues War Crime Cases Against US, Israel in Western Courts
(MENAFN) Iran has initiated legal action in courts across the United States and four European countries over alleged “war crimes” committed during US and Israeli military operations against the country, Vice President for Legal Affairs Majid Ansari announced Sunday.
Speaking at an event commemorating families of children killed in American and Israeli strikes, Ansari said his office was coordinating with the Justice and Foreign ministries and other government bodies to gather evidence and seek legal accountability under international law, according to reports.
He revealed that Tehran had already submitted a case to the Iran-US Claims Tribunal concerning its 12-day conflict with Israel in June 2025.
Ansari added that preparations for another complaint targeting the latest US-Israeli military campaign against Iran in February were nearing completion.
“The judiciary’s lawyers’ center has taken on the representation of the families of 5,000 people killed, and more than 2,000 complaints have so far been filed in domestic courts,” Ansari said.
He also noted that President Masoud Pezeshkian had reiterated his directives to government institutions to continue pursuing the legal proceedings.
Describing efforts to bring alleged war crimes before international judicial bodies as a “complex legal process,” Ansari said Iranian authorities had established a “compensation system” to gather supporting documents, evidence and other materials needed to advance the claims.
The United States and Israel began their military strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks against Israel and locations it identified as American military installations in several Arab countries.
Speaking at an event commemorating families of children killed in American and Israeli strikes, Ansari said his office was coordinating with the Justice and Foreign ministries and other government bodies to gather evidence and seek legal accountability under international law, according to reports.
He revealed that Tehran had already submitted a case to the Iran-US Claims Tribunal concerning its 12-day conflict with Israel in June 2025.
Ansari added that preparations for another complaint targeting the latest US-Israeli military campaign against Iran in February were nearing completion.
“The judiciary’s lawyers’ center has taken on the representation of the families of 5,000 people killed, and more than 2,000 complaints have so far been filed in domestic courts,” Ansari said.
He also noted that President Masoud Pezeshkian had reiterated his directives to government institutions to continue pursuing the legal proceedings.
Describing efforts to bring alleged war crimes before international judicial bodies as a “complex legal process,” Ansari said Iranian authorities had established a “compensation system” to gather supporting documents, evidence and other materials needed to advance the claims.
The United States and Israel began their military strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks against Israel and locations it identified as American military installations in several Arab countries.
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