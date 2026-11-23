Cyberattacks on US Ports Jump, Raising Fears for Oil, Trade
(MENAFN) Cyberattacks on major US ports and shipping firms are escalating, fueling fears of disruption to global trade routes and energy supplies, the Financial Times reported Sunday.
The Port of Los Angeles blocked 120 million attempted cyberattacks in August, nearly double its monthly average in 2023. The US Coast Guard logged a 17% rise in maritime cyber incidents last year.
The Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, the country's biggest gateway for crude oil exports at roughly 2.3 million barrels per day, is absorbing hundreds or even thousands of attempted attacks daily, the Financial Times said. Port Chief Executive Kent Britton said hackers are scanning its computer networks for weaknesses and posing as senior executives in fraudulent messages to gain unauthorized access. The attempts range from automated password-guessing to more advanced efforts to steal or destroy data.
In August, the US Coast Guard and the FBI investigated suspected intrusions on two US-bound tankers carrying crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas from the Mediterranean to Galveston, Texas. The vessels' networks were reportedly compromised near the Strait of Gibraltar, triggering security inspections on Aug. 21 and 24. Authorities have not publicly named those responsible.
An August cyberattack on North Carolina Ports also briefly delayed gate operations and forced staff to process cargo manually, the report noted.
Separately, shipping giant Maersk disclosed a data breach this month. The company said operations were unaffected and ransomware was not involved.
The Port of Los Angeles blocked 120 million attempted cyberattacks in August, nearly double its monthly average in 2023. The US Coast Guard logged a 17% rise in maritime cyber incidents last year.
The Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, the country's biggest gateway for crude oil exports at roughly 2.3 million barrels per day, is absorbing hundreds or even thousands of attempted attacks daily, the Financial Times said. Port Chief Executive Kent Britton said hackers are scanning its computer networks for weaknesses and posing as senior executives in fraudulent messages to gain unauthorized access. The attempts range from automated password-guessing to more advanced efforts to steal or destroy data.
In August, the US Coast Guard and the FBI investigated suspected intrusions on two US-bound tankers carrying crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas from the Mediterranean to Galveston, Texas. The vessels' networks were reportedly compromised near the Strait of Gibraltar, triggering security inspections on Aug. 21 and 24. Authorities have not publicly named those responsible.
An August cyberattack on North Carolina Ports also briefly delayed gate operations and forced staff to process cargo manually, the report noted.
Separately, shipping giant Maersk disclosed a data breach this month. The company said operations were unaffected and ransomware was not involved.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment