MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Italy remains Azerbaijan's largest trading partner and its principal export market, with bilateral trade turnover approaching $12 billion in 2025, Deputy Economy Minister Anar Akhundov has said.

Speaking at a plenary session titled“A New Era of Economic Cooperation and Investment between Strategic and Reliable Partners” during the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku, Akhundov said trade between the two countries had exceeded $9 billion in the first nine months of 2026.

He emphasized that expanding non-oil trade was creating opportunities for Azerbaijani businesses to enter European markets while enabling domestic industrial enterprises to modernize their production capabilities.

According to the deputy minister, 124 companies with Italian investment are currently operating in Azerbaijan across industries including manufacturing, construction, agriculture, transport, trade and services.

Akhundov also highlighted Azerbaijan's growing investment presence in the Italian economy, pointing to the achievements of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in this area.

He stressed the importance of institutional cooperation mechanisms in advancing bilateral relations, noting that the sixth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Italy Intergovernmental Commission, held in Baku on January 13, had created additional opportunities to expand economic ties.

The meeting also produced an Action Plan for 2026–2027 covering more than 70 initiatives aimed at strengthening cooperation across various sectors.

Energy remains a central pillar of the strategic partnership, Akhundov said, describing the Southern Gas Corridor, which connects Caspian energy resources with European markets through Italy, as a key symbol of long-term cooperation between the two countries.

Azerbaijani natural gas currently supplies energy to industrial enterprises in Italy, while Azerbaijan continues to contribute to Italy's and Europe's broader energy security as a reliable supplier.

The deputy minister added that Azerbaijan was also working with regional partners to facilitate the transportation of Central Asian energy resources to European markets across the Caspian Sea.

These efforts cover crude oil, natural gas and electricity, potentially broadening the geographical scope and energy dimension of Azerbaijan's cooperation with Italy and other European partners.

The latest trade figures and investment initiatives underscore the importance of Italy in Azerbaijan's external economic relations, while expanding cooperation beyond traditional energy trade remains a key area of bilateral engagement.