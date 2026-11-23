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The participation of a large and highly specialized institutional and business delegation in the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum demonstrates the importance both countries attach to strengthening their economic and industrial ties, Fausto Mazzali, Vice President for Small Industry at the Confederation of Italian Industry (Confindustria), has said.

Speaking at a plenary session titled“A New Era of Economic Cooperation and Investment between Strategic and Reliable Partners” during the forum in Baku, Mazzali described economic and trade relations between the two countries as strong and significant, adding that current figures point to considerable potential for further growth.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan is one of Italy's priority partners, noting that the established presence of several major Italian companies in the country forms part of a strategic partnership built on two main pillars: energy cooperation through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and key energy infrastructure, as well as Azerbaijan's connectivity potential.

“These factors make Azerbaijan a privileged partner for the development of trade exchanges, investment and value chains,” Mazzali said.

He stressed that Italy's participation in the forum reflected a shared ambition to take bilateral relations beyond their current level and move them into a qualitatively new phase.

“For Italian industry, Azerbaijan is more than a reference market; it is also a country with significant potential for creating new investment and cooperation opportunities. This is an approach in which Confindustria firmly believes and on which it has been working for a long time,” he said.

According to Mazzali, strengthening institutional relations should go hand in hand with greater involvement from businesses in both countries.

The main objective, he added, is to translate the existing closeness between Azerbaijan and Italy into new industrial partnerships, investments and tangible projects.

He also highlighted the importance of financial and insurance support instruments available to Italian companies, describing them as important tools for facilitating business engagement and advancing joint investment initiatives.