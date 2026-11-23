MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force Command reported this on Telegram.

On the night of November 22-23 (from 18:00 on November 22), Russia attacked Ukraine with 153 strike UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (60 of them jet-powered), Gerberas and Parodiya-type decoy drones, launched from Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk, and the areas of Hvardiiske and Chauda in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

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According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 134 enemy UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (42 of them jet-powered), Gerberas and other types of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Hits by enemy aerial weapons were recorded at 11 locations, while debris from downed drones fell at seven locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still in Ukrainian airspace.