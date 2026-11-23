Russian Drones Target Civilian And Railway Infrastructure In Zhytomyr Region
He said that civilian and railway infrastructure was damaged in Russian attacks on November 22 and overnight on November 23.
In the Korosten district, falling drone debris damaged an outbuilding and the windows of a private house.Read also: Russia tries to cut off Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions from energy sources – Zelensky
A Russian drone also struck a diesel locomotive near a railway station.
In the Zhytomyr district, Russian forces struck a kindergarten.
There were no deaths or injuries, Bunechko said.
Fires caused by the attacks were quickly extinguished.
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