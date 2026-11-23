MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zhytomyr Region Governor Vitalii Bunechko reported this on Facebook.

He said that civilian and railway infrastructure was damaged in Russian attacks on November 22 and overnight on November 23.

In the Korosten district, falling drone debris damaged an outbuilding and the windows of a private house.

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A Russian drone also struck a diesel locomotive near a railway station.

In the Zhytomyr district, Russian forces struck a kindergarten.

There were no deaths or injuries, Bunechko said.

Fires caused by the attacks were quickly extinguished.