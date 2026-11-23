MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a Facebook update on the situation as of 08:00 on Monday, November 23.

The enemy launched 72 airstrikes, dropping 254 guided aerial bombs. Russian invaders also deployed 7,964 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,250 shelling attacks, including 25 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian forces struck the settlements of Koreniok, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Bachivsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Neskuchne, Yastrubshchyna, Bezsalivka, Luzhky, Topolia, Vilna Sloboda, Sopych, Fotovyzh, Hirky, Shalyhyne, Vovkivka, Malushyne, Brusky and Studenok in the Sumy region, as well as Khrinivka and Leonivka in the Chernihiv region. Luzhky was hit by an airstrike.

Ukrainian aircraft, missile forces and artillery struck two areas where Russian personnel and military equipment were concentrated, two UAV control points and two artillery systems.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, Russian forces launched three airstrikes using six guided aerial bombs and carried out 52 shelling attacks.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna axis, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks toward Rubizhne, Bochkovе and Ivashchyne.

Air defenses neutralize 134 of 153 Russian drones launched at Ukraine overnight

On the Kupiansk axis, Russian forces did not conduct any assault operations.

On the Lyman axis, Russian troops launched seven attacks toward Zarichne and Lyman.

On the Sloviansk axis, Russian forces carried out six attacks near Yampil and Ozerne.

On the Kramatorsk axis, Russian forces did not launch any attacks.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, 17 Russian attacks were recorded. Russian troops conducted offensive operations near Kostiantynivka and toward Novoselivka, Dovha Balka, Rusyn Yar, Hruzke and Vilne.

On the Pokrovsk axis, the enemy launched 15 attacks, attempting to advance toward Chernihivka, Dobropillia, Bilytske, Krasnopodillia, Shylivka, Myrne, Serhiivka and Molodetske.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

On the Huliaipole axis, Russian troops launched seven attacks, attempting to advance toward Dolynka, Uspenivka, Rybne and Rizdvianka.

On the Orikhiv axis, two Russian attacks were recorded toward Zarichne and Pavlivka.

On the Dnipro River axis, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

No signs of Russian forces forming offensive groupings were detected on the Volyn and Polissia axes.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine