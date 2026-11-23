MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Preparations to send Pakistan's first astronaut to China's Tiangong Space Station have entered their final stage. Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal has arrived in Beijing to attend a ceremony marking the historic mission, while China has successfully completed a launch rehearsal for the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft, which will carry the Pakistani astronaut.

During his visit to Beijing, Ahsan Iqbal will tour the space mission centre and meet Pakistani candidates Muhammad Zeeshan Ali and Khurram Dawood, who have completed their training. One of the two candidates will be selected as a payload specialist for the space mission, while the other will serve as a backup astronaut. The selected candidate will become the first foreign national to travel to the Tiangong Space Station.

According to Pakistan's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the launch rehearsal was successfully conducted at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwestern China, where all three crew members completed the required pre-flight procedures.

The Shenzhou-24 spacecraft and its Long March-2F rocket were transported to the launch site on November 17. However, the final launch date has not yet been announced.

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The selected Pakistani astronaut will stay aboard the space station for approximately one week, where he will participate in scientific experiments. He will later return to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft.

Pakistan and China signed an agreement in February 2025 to train Pakistani astronauts, marking a significant step in bilateral space cooperation and paving the way for human spaceflight collaboration.

Ahsan Iqbal described the space mission as a historic moment for the entire nation, saying that this journey would take the dreams of Pakistani youth into space.