MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Two journalists from South Waziristan were allegedly taken away by uniformed men from a hujra (guest room) in Peshawar's Qayyum Garden area. Their families have filed a daily diary report (Roznamcha) at Pushtakhara Police Station, but no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered so far.

According to the application, Shabbir Ahmed, president of the Sarwakai Tehsil Press Club in South Waziristan and a host at ISPR's FM 96 Radio, was present at a hujra near his residence along with his colleague Arfatullah and office boy Din Muhammad when, at around 5pm, uniformed men arrived in two Vigo vehicles and a white Toyota Fielder. They allegedly took all three with them.

According to sources, CCTV footage and the digital video recorder (DVR) installed in the neighbourhood were also taken away. The families subsequently filed a daily diary report at Pushtakhara Police Station, but no FIR has been registered yet.

Arfatullah's brother, who is also a journalist, said that personnel of intelligence agencies had taken him away last month as well. He was released two days later after being told that he had been taken into custody on the basis of incorrect information and that there was no reason to investigate him.

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Other journalists from South Waziristan have also reportedly been receiving telephone calls asking them to report to offices. These include journalists who have relocated from their hometowns to other areas due to security concerns.

It remains unclear where the two journalists have been taken or who the individuals responsible for taking them away were. The alleged connection between the incident and the telephone calls received by other journalists has also not been confirmed.

Hayat Khan, the muharrir (station clerk) at Pushtakhara Police Station, told FN that the FIR had not been registered due to a public holiday the previous day. He said an inquiry into the incident was underway and that the relevant police officers would visit the scene today to determine whether the journalists had been abducted.

He added that further legal proceedings, including the registration of an FIR, would be decided after the inquiry and inspection of the scene.