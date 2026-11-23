Delta Resolves Technical Glitch Behind US Flight Delays
(MENAFN) Delta Air Lines has fixed a technical malfunction affecting its aircraft weight and balance calculation system, which triggered widespread flight delays across the United States on Sunday as the country prepares for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The airline confirmed that the automated technology responsible for determining aircraft weight distribution and balance before departure had returned to normal operation.
While technicians worked to resolve the problem, Delta had been using alternative procedures to keep flights operating safely. The company previously informed a CNN affiliate that it was relying on “manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed” while efforts to fix the automation issue continued.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) initially ordered a ground stop for Delta flights bound for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport before transitioning to a ground delay program, according to local media reports.
The FAA subsequently ended the restrictions at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (1630GMT), confirming that the airline had achieved the operational targets required to lift the measures.
Despite the restoration of the system, travelers were warned that delays could persist as the airline worked to return its flight schedules and airport operations to normal.
“We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism,” Delta told WSB.
The technical disruption affected passengers at multiple major US airports, with delays reported in Atlanta, Newark, LaGuardia, Washington Reagan National, Dulles, Boston, Baltimore, Miami and Minneapolis.
The airline confirmed that the automated technology responsible for determining aircraft weight distribution and balance before departure had returned to normal operation.
While technicians worked to resolve the problem, Delta had been using alternative procedures to keep flights operating safely. The company previously informed a CNN affiliate that it was relying on “manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed” while efforts to fix the automation issue continued.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) initially ordered a ground stop for Delta flights bound for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport before transitioning to a ground delay program, according to local media reports.
The FAA subsequently ended the restrictions at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (1630GMT), confirming that the airline had achieved the operational targets required to lift the measures.
Despite the restoration of the system, travelers were warned that delays could persist as the airline worked to return its flight schedules and airport operations to normal.
“We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism,” Delta told WSB.
The technical disruption affected passengers at multiple major US airports, with delays reported in Atlanta, Newark, LaGuardia, Washington Reagan National, Dulles, Boston, Baltimore, Miami and Minneapolis.
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