MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- Industrial investors and local authorities have discussed measures to facilitate manufacturing operations, address challenges facing businesses and strengthen coordination in western and northern Amman.

The discussions took place during a meeting between West and North Amman Industrial Investors Association President Saeed Rassas and Wadi Al-Seer District Governor Dr. Bassem Khalayleh, according to a statement issued by the association on Monday.

The meeting focused on improving the investment environment and establishing direct communication channels between industrial businesses and relevant authorities to address operational challenges more effectively.

Participants highlighted the need for a dedicated hotline serving industrial zones in western and northern Amman to facilitate communication and accelerate responses to investors' concerns.

They also discussed strengthening regulatory oversight, raising awareness of safety requirements, improving access to relevant databases and enhancing compliance with inspection and safety procedures.

The meeting emphasized the importance of cooperation between government institutions and the industrial sector in supporting economic growth, encouraging investment and creating employment opportunities.

Association board members Mohammad Al-Jitan and Dr. Ahmad Abdeh attended the meeting, alongside Director General Taghreed Al-Hadid.

Established in 2017, the association represents manufacturers in Wadi Al-Seer, Naour, Airport Road, Sweileh Industrial Area, Ain Al-Basha and Fuheis, covering sectors including food processing, engineering, construction materials and plastics.

//Petra// RZ