MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- The Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in Amman hosted a reception on Sunday evening to celebrate Oman's 56th National Day, highlighting longstanding bilateral relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

The event was attended by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr. Nancy Namrouqa, senior officials, diplomats, political figures and media representatives.

Oman's Ambassador to Jordan, Sheikh Fahd Al-Ajili, described relations between the two countries as a model of Arab cooperation based on mutual trust, respect and understanding, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

He praised Jordan's support for Arab causes and King Abdullah's efforts to promote regional security and stability, emphasizing continued coordination between Amman and Muscat on issues of mutual concern.

Al-Ajili reaffirmed Oman's support for the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state along the June 4, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international resolutions, the two-state solution and the Arab Peace Initiative.

He said the two countries have maintained close diplomatic consultations, particularly between their foreign ministers, since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, coordinating efforts to end attacks, protect civilians and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

The ambassador stressed the need to contain regional tensions, safeguard the security of states and civilians, and uphold freedom of maritime navigation in accordance with international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

He reiterated Oman's commitment to a balanced foreign policy grounded in dialogue, respect for sovereignty, non-interference and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

On economic cooperation, Al-Ajili highlighted efforts to expand bilateral trade and investment, citing the establishment of the Omani-Jordanian Investment Company with capital of approximately $100 million, contributed equally by both countries.

He said the company provides a new platform for strengthening economic partnerships and developing joint investments across various sectors.

The ambassador also pointed to growing educational and cultural ties, noting that 1,277 Omani students are currently enrolled at Jordanian universities.

Reflecting on Oman's history, Al-Ajili highlighted the role of Imam Ahmad bin Said Al-Busaidi in establishing the Al-Busaidi state and unifying the country.

He said Oman continues its development under Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, guided by Oman Vision 2040 and its objectives for modernization and sustainable growth.

Al-Ajili expressed appreciation to those attending the celebration, describing National Day as an occasion to commemorate Oman's history and achievements.

//Petra// RZ