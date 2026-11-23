Global AI Hardware Order Boom Drives Capacity Expansion Across Ourpcb, Wellpcb, Wiringo, Xdpigo And Cloomtech
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Surging demand for AI servers, edge computing and robotics hardware pushes electronics manufacturing partners to scale production and optimize global supply chain arrangements
Manila, Philippines, November 23, 2026 - Driven by rapidly rising investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure around the world, orders for AI-related hardware have surged sharply throughout the year. This strong market momentum creates growing demand for reliable printed circuit boards, PCBA services and custom wire harness assemblies. Brands including OurPCB, WellPCB, Wiringo, Xdpigo and Cloomtech are expanding production capacity and improving supply chain flexibility to meet the needs of AI hardware developers across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.
AI servers, edge AI devices, intelligent robots and high-speed interconnection hardware ─all impose stricter technical requirements on hardware suppliers. Project teams require stable high-speed circuit boards, durable cable assemblies, fast prototype validation and scalable mass production capacity at the same time. To adapt to this market change, these cooperating manufacturing brands have reallocated resources across multiple production bases, covering prototype development, small-batch trial runs and large-volume commercial orders.
Brands like, OurPCB and WellPCB, focus on high-performance PCB and PCBA manufacturing, supporting complex multi-layer boards that are widely used for AI motherboards and accelerator carrier boards. Wiringo, Xdpigo and Cloomtech provide custom wire harness and cable assembly solutions for AI hardware systems, covering power transmission and high-speed signal interconnection scenarios. Xdpigo operates wire harness manufacturing facilities in Cavite, Philippines, offering China+1 alternative production options for global procurement teams. Prototype development, tooling and over-mold processing are supported at Cloomtech's partner facilities. One can visit the Xdpigo websit for more manufacturing details.
“AI hardware projects are growing both in order volume and technical complexity in 2026. Many customers need fast prototype delivery as well as qualified secondary manufacturing sources to reduce risks brought by geopolitical factors and tariff adjustments,” said a senior representative of the manufacturing group.“We keep upgrading our process control and cross-site coordination capabilities to help hardware developers shorten their overall project cycles.”
More and more customers are adopting dual-sourcing strategies to balance lead time, origin requirements and cost targets. With production resources available both inside and outside China, these brands can offer flexible manufacturing solutions according to project specifications, order quantity and target shipment regions. All wire harness production follows IPC/WHMA A 620 workmanship standards. Every batch goes through continuity testing, pull force inspection and crimp cross-section verification to guarantee quality consistency.
As global AI infrastructure construction continues to expand, market demand for high-quality electronic components is expected to stay robust. The five brands will keep optimizing cross-factory scheduling, material preparation and quality inspection workflows to handle further order growth from artificial intelligence hardware developers.
About the Brands
OurPCB provides full-service PCB fabrication, assembly and wire harness manufacturing for global customers. WellPCB specializes in high-complexity PCB and PCBA production. Wiringo and Cloomtech focus on custom wire harnesses and cable assemblies for automotive, industrial and AI equipment. Xdpigo runs wire harness production in Cavite, Philippines, delivering China+1 manufacturing alternatives for international hardware buyers. You can learn more about Xdpigo via. All brands support prototype-to-mass-volume projects for AI, robotics, industrial and automotive sectors.
Manila, Philippines, November 23, 2026 - Driven by rapidly rising investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure around the world, orders for AI-related hardware have surged sharply throughout the year. This strong market momentum creates growing demand for reliable printed circuit boards, PCBA services and custom wire harness assemblies. Brands including OurPCB, WellPCB, Wiringo, Xdpigo and Cloomtech are expanding production capacity and improving supply chain flexibility to meet the needs of AI hardware developers across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.
AI servers, edge AI devices, intelligent robots and high-speed interconnection hardware ─all impose stricter technical requirements on hardware suppliers. Project teams require stable high-speed circuit boards, durable cable assemblies, fast prototype validation and scalable mass production capacity at the same time. To adapt to this market change, these cooperating manufacturing brands have reallocated resources across multiple production bases, covering prototype development, small-batch trial runs and large-volume commercial orders.
Brands like, OurPCB and WellPCB, focus on high-performance PCB and PCBA manufacturing, supporting complex multi-layer boards that are widely used for AI motherboards and accelerator carrier boards. Wiringo, Xdpigo and Cloomtech provide custom wire harness and cable assembly solutions for AI hardware systems, covering power transmission and high-speed signal interconnection scenarios. Xdpigo operates wire harness manufacturing facilities in Cavite, Philippines, offering China+1 alternative production options for global procurement teams. Prototype development, tooling and over-mold processing are supported at Cloomtech's partner facilities. One can visit the Xdpigo websit for more manufacturing details.
“AI hardware projects are growing both in order volume and technical complexity in 2026. Many customers need fast prototype delivery as well as qualified secondary manufacturing sources to reduce risks brought by geopolitical factors and tariff adjustments,” said a senior representative of the manufacturing group.“We keep upgrading our process control and cross-site coordination capabilities to help hardware developers shorten their overall project cycles.”
More and more customers are adopting dual-sourcing strategies to balance lead time, origin requirements and cost targets. With production resources available both inside and outside China, these brands can offer flexible manufacturing solutions according to project specifications, order quantity and target shipment regions. All wire harness production follows IPC/WHMA A 620 workmanship standards. Every batch goes through continuity testing, pull force inspection and crimp cross-section verification to guarantee quality consistency.
As global AI infrastructure construction continues to expand, market demand for high-quality electronic components is expected to stay robust. The five brands will keep optimizing cross-factory scheduling, material preparation and quality inspection workflows to handle further order growth from artificial intelligence hardware developers.
About the Brands
OurPCB provides full-service PCB fabrication, assembly and wire harness manufacturing for global customers. WellPCB specializes in high-complexity PCB and PCBA production. Wiringo and Cloomtech focus on custom wire harnesses and cable assemblies for automotive, industrial and AI equipment. Xdpigo runs wire harness production in Cavite, Philippines, delivering China+1 manufacturing alternatives for international hardware buyers. You can learn more about Xdpigo via. All brands support prototype-to-mass-volume projects for AI, robotics, industrial and automotive sectors.
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