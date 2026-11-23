MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editorial disclosure: Khaleej Times independently selects everything it recommends and may earn a commission for purchases made through article links. This helps our newsroom at no extra cost to you.]

What if your next Amazon White Friday find could do more than simply look good or come at a tempting price? For Day 4 of our daily deals series, we have selected innovative products designed to make everyday life a little easier and more convenient.

Today's selection starts with smart home upgrades, including a Govee floor lamp, Philips Hue portable light and Govee smart ceiling light for more flexible lighting at home. There's also a Dreame robot vacuum and mop to make your floor cleaning easier, alongside a Meufy fingerprint smart lock for keyless access. For work and productivity, we have spotted a Cocopar portable monitor, a Fujifilm Instax smartphone printer and the Plaud Note Pro AI note-taking device.

And because smart finds aren't limited to the home office or living room, we have included a couple of personal care gadgets too: an Oral-B electric toothbrush with built-in brushing features and a Tymo automatic rotating curling iron designed to simplify hairstyling.

Whether you are interested in creating a smarter home, streamlining daily routines, making your workspace more flexible or upgrading your personal care tools, these are the 10 Amazon White Friday deals in the UAE that made our Day 4 smart finds shortlist. As always, we have done the browsing so you don't have to. Prices and availability may change, so check each product listing for the latest details.

See more KT Smart Buys here!