MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai and Abu Dhabi's residential rental markets are becoming more tenant-friendly amid moderating rents and rising property supply.

In the UAE capital, the rental freeze policy is weighing on rents and intensify competition between existing and newly completed properties.

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Dubai and Abu Dhabi witnessed strong rental demand in the past five years, driven by population growth, an influx of expatriates and sustained economic activity. However, rental growth began to soften last year, with the slowdown becoming more evident following the regional crisis began in March 2026.

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According to S&P Global Ratings, residential rents in Dubai have started to decline, while prime retail and commercial rents are holding up.

Fares Shweiky, associate director for corporate ratings at S&P Global Ratings, said residential leases typically run for less than 12 months and can therefore be renegotiated relatively quickly when they expire. This has allowed rents to adjust rapidly as supply has increased.

Speaking during a virtual briefing recently, Shweiky also pointed to an oversupply of residential real estate. S&P expects significant new apartment supply in 2027 and 2028, which will increase Dubai's residential stock by 20 per cent. Investor-owned and off-plan apartments, which account for a larger share of new supply, are facing the most pressure. Villas, where less new supply is expected, are better supported.

According to real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield Core, residential deliveries remained strong in the second quarter of 2026, with more than 13,200 homes completed. These included projects in Sobha Hartland, Damac Lagoons, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai Science Park and The Valley.

Approximately 32,000 additional units are expected to be delivered in the second half of 2026, with a substantial development pipeline extending through 2030.

Shweiky said retail and commercial rents remained resilient for two reasons: leases are typically multi-year, and the supply of prime retail space is limited. Commercial leases show a similar pattern, with prime properties holding up well. He cited Emaar and Majid Al Futtaim as examples.

Emaar has said that 90 per cent of its rental income is contracted, which S&P said provides structural downside protection. In addition to malls, the group generates income from hospitality, media, entertainment and commercial leasing. S&P expects this segment to remain resilient over the next 12 to 24 months.

According to real estate consultancy Cavendish Maxwell, rental growth in Abu Dhabi was modest, at 3.5 per cent for apartments and 1.8 per cent for villas, with the rental freeze policy beginning to influence market conditions.

It added that the supply pipeline is expected to put further pressure on the market, with approximately 14,600 units projected for delivery in 2027 and 24,200 in 2028.

The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) announced the temporary rental freeze in June, 2026, cutting the permitted annual rent increase cap from 5% to 0% effective immediately and until further notice.

“Looking ahead, Abu Dhabi City's residential market is likely to enter a more cautious phase, with sales activity remaining sensitive to buyer confidence and the pace of new project launches. Meanwhile, the combination of additional supply and the rental freeze policy could limit rental growth and increase competition between existing and newly completed properties,” it added.

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