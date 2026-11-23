MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Second Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interparliamentary Forum will be held at the Azerbaijani Parliament on November 25, Azerbaijani Parliament's Press and Public Relations Department reported.

The event will focus on ways to develop parliamentary cooperation between the two countries and its future prospects.

The forum will feature an exchange of views on the topic "The Parliamentary Dimension of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Relations of Eternal Friendship and Alliance: Areas of Cooperation and Future Prospects."

As part of the event, the Azerbaijani Parliament and the Senate of Uzbekistan's Oliy Majlis are expected to sign a practical action plan (roadmap) for the development of interparliamentary cooperation for 2027–2028.

In addition, the first meeting of the interparliamentary cooperation commission between the two countries will be held on the sidelines of the forum.