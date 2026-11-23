MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and Italy aim to sign a new bilateral agreement on the promotion and mutual protection of investments in the near future, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku on Monday, Trend 's correspondent reports.

The minister said Azerbaijan believes that partnerships with Italian companies offer significant opportunities to enhance the competitiveness of local businesses. According to him, the country has created a favorable business environment for foreign investors.

"At the same time, industrial parks and the Alat Free Economic Zone offer investors favorable infrastructure, tax and customs incentives, as well as other support mechanisms," Jabbarov noted.

He said that businesses operating in the liberated territories of the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions are exempt from profit, property, land, and simplified taxes until 2033. VAT and customs concessions also apply to imports of equipment and raw materials required for production.

According to the minister, similar incentives are available in Nakhchivan, which has no direct land border with mainland Azerbaijan. Foreign investors benefiting from these opportunities are successfully operating in Azerbaijan and reinvesting their earnings in the country's economy.

Jabbarov emphasized that Italy has traditionally been one of Azerbaijan's largest trading partners. In 2025, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to nearly $12 billion.

"We expect an even higher figure by the end of this year. Trade turnover exceeded $9 billion in the first nine months alone," he said.

The minister noted that around 130 Italian companies currently operate in Azerbaijan in industry, construction, energy, agriculture, transport, trade, services, and other sectors.

He also pointed out that Azerbaijan is making long-term investments in the Italian economy. Over the past few years, the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has invested approximately $3 billion in Italy.

According to Jabbarov, SOCAR's acquisition of a controlling stake in Italy's Petroli company in May this year further strengthened Azerbaijan's position as a long-term investor in the country's economy.

"Thus, Azerbaijan is present in Italy's energy market both as a supplier and as a long-term investor," the minister said.

He also stressed that the two countries aim to sign a new bilateral agreement on the promotion and mutual protection of investments in the near future. Jabbarov expressed hope that work on the agreement would be carried out jointly with the Italian side.