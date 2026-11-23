MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At Singapore FinTech Festival, the company discussed market-specific issuing, business-led card programme design and its Local Issuing Solution for enterprises and fintech platforms.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WasabiCard, a stablecoin-powered global payment infrastructure provider, concluded its participation at Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2026, held at Singapore EXPO from November 18–20. At Booth 3G13 in Hall 3, the company presented its white-label card infrastructure and previewed its Local Issuing Solution, meeting with enterprises, fintech platforms, wallets and financial institutions to discuss the practical requirements of building and managing card programmes across markets.

Discussions at SFF focused on the decisions that shape a card programme throughout its lifecycle: choosing the right issuing model, serving different customer groups, managing business spending and connecting card activity with funding and payment operations.









WasabiCard presented its white-label card infrastructure and previewed its Local Issuing Solution.

A Card Programme Is an Operating Model, Not Just a Product

A branded card puts a business's name in front of its customers with every payment. Its long-term performance depends on the arrangements behind it, including user onboarding, issuing partners, funding methods, transaction authorisation, spending controls and reconciliation.

These elements need to work together from the start. A fintech platform issuing cards to customers has different onboarding and account-management requirements from an enterprise distributing expense cards to employees. An advertising agency managing multiple client campaigns needs a different spending structure from a company paying for recurring software subscriptions.

The issuing model, cardholder profile and intended payment activity all influence programme design. As businesses expand, they also need the flexibility to adjust card access, spending limits and funding arrangements as their operations change.

At SFF, WasabiCard discussed how these requirements shape the development of white-label card programmes, with particular attention to the relationship between market-specific issuing arrangements and day-to-day programme management.

Each application calls for a different combination of card types, BIN arrangements, spending controls and funding methods. A card programme designed around these needs gives businesses greater flexibility in managing users and payment activity as they grow.

“A successful card programme can look very different from one business to another. A fintech platform may focus on giving its customers a seamless payment experience, while an enterprise may prioritise visibility and control over spending across teams. Those differences should shape our conversations with clients and issuing partners from the start. Our role is to bring the right partners together, understand what each business is trying to achieve and help build a programme that can grow with it,” said Fire Liu, Co-founder and Head of Business Development at WasabiCard.

“Great card programmes start with understanding business needs,” said Fire Liu, Co-founder and Head of Business Development at WasabiCard.

Different Business Models Require Different Card Setups

WasabiCard's white-label infrastructure supports virtual and physical cards, customised card designs, bulk issuance and API-based account and card management. Businesses can configure funding and spending limits, organise cards by user or business activity, and track transactions through integrated management tools.

The applications vary across industries:



Media buying and advertising: Agencies can assign dedicated cards to Meta, Google, LinkedIn and other advertising accounts, separating campaign budgets and tracking expenditure by client or team.

AI and SaaS subscriptions: Companies can allocate virtual cards to services such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and cloud platforms, making recurring software expenses easier to manage by department or project.

Fintech platforms and digital wallets: Platforms can incorporate branded virtual and physical cards into their products, giving eligible customers access to card-based payments through an integrated user experience. Corporate expenses: Enterprises can issue cards to employees and departments for travel, purchasing and routine business expenses, with individual spending limits and transaction records.

Each application calls for a different combination of card types, BIN arrangements, spending controls and funding methods. A card programme designed around these needs gives businesses greater flexibility in managing users and payment activity as they grow.

Local Issuing: A Key Part of the Next Product Development

One of the product directions WasabiCard highlighted at SFF was its Local Issuing Solution, designed to give businesses more options for developing card programmes in different markets.

Through a single API integration, the solution provides access to local issuing across more than 100 markets. It supports Visa and Mastercard programmes, with commercial and consumer BIN options, white-label virtual and physical cards, and settlement in USDT and USDC.

Working with local banks and financial institutions, the solution allows businesses to explore issuing arrangements suited to their target markets and customer groups. Local card issuance can also help businesses reduce cross-border transaction and FX conversion costs on eligible local transactions, particularly in areas such as advertising payments and recurring business expenses.

The solution is relevant to several of the use cases discussed at SFF. A fintech platform expanding into new regions may need different BIN options for consumer card products. An advertising agency may want local cards for regional media-buying accounts. A company managing international teams may prefer local issuing arrangements that better fit employee spending requirements.

For businesses developing these programmes, WasabiCard's Local Issuing Solution brings market access, card options and payment management together through a common integration. Eligible businesses can also access an account-opening process designed to be completed within 24 hours.

Stablecoin Funding and Global Payments Work Alongside Card Issuing

Card issuing is closely connected with how businesses fund their programmes and move money across markets.

WasabiCard combines stablecoin funding with global card issuing and Global Payouts. Its payout services support more than 30 fiat currencies through available payment routes, with bulk processing, transaction tracking and reconciliation tools for business payment operations.

Eligible routes also support real-time or T+0 delivery, depending on destination markets, recipient eligibility and local banking arrangements.

This combination gives businesses more options for managing different payment needs within their operations. Funds can support card-based business spending, while global payout services can be used for payments to eligible suppliers, contractors, employees and other recipients.

WasabiCard Nears 1 Million Cards Issued as Transaction Volume Grows Nearly 500%

As stablecoin use expands across business payments, the ability to connect digital-asset funding with local issuing and established payment networks will become increasingly relevant to companies operating internationally.

“Businesses expanding into new markets need card programs that fit local requirements and connect with their day-to-day funding and payment operations. Over the past 3 years, we have refined our global localization strategy, with a focus on meeting applicable regulatory requirements in the markets we serve," said Ray Yang, Founder and CEO of WasabiCard.

“At SFF, we spoke with fintech platforms developing card products for their customers, as well as businesses looking for better ways to manage advertising budgets, software subscriptions, and employee expenses. These conversations showed how important it is to have issuing arrangements and operational tools that can adapt to different business needs.

“Our Local Issuing Solution is designed to bring these capabilities together through a single API, connecting local card programs with stablecoin funding and global payment services. To date, our cumulative card issuance is approaching 1 million, our transaction volume has grown by nearly 500%, and we have processed US$1 billion in cumulative transactions. We have served more than 700 enterprise clients, with an enterprise client churn rate close to zero.”









“Our Local Issuing Solution connects local card programs, stablecoin funding and global payments through one API,” said Ray Yang, Co-founder and CEO of WasabiCard.

Following SFF, WasabiCard will continue working with prospective clients and industry partners on white-label card programme development, local issuing opportunities and payment integration. The company will also further develop its solutions to support businesses seeking to launch or expand card services across international markets.

About WasabiCard

WasabiCard is a global payment infrastructure platform enabling enterprises, fintechs, and internet-native businesses to issue cards, distribute payouts, and manage cross-border payments through stablecoin-powered financial infrastructure. Its platform supports global card issuing, multi-currency settlement, stablecoin funding, and embedded payment capabilities designed for modern global commerce. WasabiCard powers payment use cases across media buying, SaaS subscriptions, global payroll, treasury management, and digital financial applications.

Follow WasabiCard on and LinkedI for the latest updates on product developments, partnerships, and insights into the future of stablecoin-powered payments.

Business Contact

Fire, co-founder of WasabiCard

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WhatsApp: +852 6242 6393

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