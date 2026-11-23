Delisting And Cancellation Of Trading In ICG Units
| Irish Continental Group, plc
Brian Holland
|
+353 1 607 5700
...
| PJT Partners (UK) Limited (Financial Adviser and Rule 3 Adviser to ICG)
Basil Geoghegan
Ronan Crotty
Henry Lebus
|+44 (0)20 3650 1100
| Q4 Public Relations (Public Relations Adviser to ICG)
Gerry O'Sullivan
| +353 87 259 7644
...
Responsibility Statement
The Independent ICG Board accept responsibility for the information contained in this Announcement, To the best of the knowledge and belief of the Independent ICG Board (which has taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this Announcement for which they accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.
Adviser
PJT Partners, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively as financial adviser to ICG and no one else in connection with the matters described herein and will not be responsible to anyone other than ICG for providing the protections afforded to clients of PJT Partners nor for providing advice in connection with the matters described herein. Neither PJT Partners nor any of its subsidiaries, branches or affiliates nor any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or representatives owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of PJT Partners in connection with this Announcement, the Acquisition, any statement contained herein or otherwise.
No Offer or Solicitation
This Announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form any part of any offer or invitation, or the solicitation of an offer, to purchase or otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Acquisition or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.
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