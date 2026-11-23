(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION 23 NOVEMBER 2026 RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP, PLC BY BLUEFIN BIDCO LIMITED TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER CHAPTER 1 OF PART 9 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2014 DELISTING AND CANCELLATION OF TRADING IN ICG UNITS Further to the announcement made by the Independent Directors of Irish Continental Group plc (" ICG ") on 20 November 2026 confirming that the Scheme had become Effective in accordance with its terms, ICG confirms that: the admission of ICG Units to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin and the listing of ICG Units on the Official List of Euronext Dublin were cancelled with effect from 7.00 a.m. today, 23 November 2026; and the admission of ICG Units to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and the listing of ICG Units on the FCA's Official List were cancelled with effect from 8.00 a.m. today, 23 November 2026. Accordingly, ICG Units are no longer admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin or the London Stock Exchange and are no longer listed on the Official Lists of Euronext Dublin or the FCA. Capitalised terms used, but not defined, in this announcement have the same meaning as in the Scheme Document dated 5 August 2026. All times stated in this announcement are to time in Dublin. Enquiries



Irish Continental Group, plc

Brian Holland



+353 1 607 5700

...

PJT Partners (UK) Limited (Financial Adviser and Rule 3 Adviser to ICG)

Basil Geoghegan

Ronan Crotty

Henry Lebus

+44 (0)20 3650 1100 Q4 Public Relations (Public Relations Adviser to ICG)

Gerry O'Sullivan +353 87 259 7644

...

Responsibility Statement

The Independent ICG Board accept responsibility for the information contained in this Announcement, To the best of the knowledge and belief of the Independent ICG Board (which has taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this Announcement for which they accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

Adviser

PJT Partners, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively as financial adviser to ICG and no one else in connection with the matters described herein and will not be responsible to anyone other than ICG for providing the protections afforded to clients of PJT Partners nor for providing advice in connection with the matters described herein. Neither PJT Partners nor any of its subsidiaries, branches or affiliates nor any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or representatives owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of PJT Partners in connection with this Announcement, the Acquisition, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

No Offer or Solicitation

This Announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form any part of any offer or invitation, or the solicitation of an offer, to purchase or otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Acquisition or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.