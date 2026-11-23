

Audi is the first automaker to jointly develop an LLM-powered Mobile Work Agent experience with Cerence AI

Available through the“connected work” app in the Audi Application Store, Mobile Work Agent addresses a longstanding industry challenge by bringing secure, voice-first access to Microsoft 365 into the vehicle with built-in enterprise security, governance, and identity awareness.

Audi drivers can use Microsoft Teams and Outlook to check email, review schedules, and join meetings through an experience designed specifically for the car. The experience is available across 28 countries in the Audi A5, Audi Q5, Audi A6, Audi A6 e-tron, Audi Q7, and Audi Q9 from model year 2026 onwards.

BURLINGTON, Mass. and INGOLSTADT, Germany, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global AI company building trusted solutions for complex real-world environments, today announced that Audi is the first automaker to jointly develop an LLM-powered Mobile Work Agent experience with Cerence AI, in collaboration with Microsoft. The Audi A5, Audi Q5, Audi A6, Audi A6 e-tron, Audi Q7, and Audi Q9 from model year 2026 onwards now have secure, voice-first access to Microsoft 365 directly in the vehicle for the first time. Mobile Work Agent, available via the Audi Application Store as the“connected work” app, turns Audi vehicles into secure work environments, addressing a longstanding industry challenge: bringing workplace productivity tools into the vehicle without compromising security, governance, or the driving experience.

As demand grows for more flexible and connected ways to work, Mobile Work Agent brings enterprise-grade workplace experiences into the vehicle. By extending the Microsoft 365 platform with generative AI capabilities into Audi vehicles, Cerence AI and Audi, in collaboration with Microsoft, have created a safer, more secure, and more intuitive way for drivers to stay informed and manage tasks from the road. The Mobile Work Agent enables Audi drivers to access Microsoft Teams and Outlook through a voice-first experience designed specifically for use in the car. Drivers can check email, review schedules, and join meetings all while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Historically, enterprise security and governance requirements have been a major barrier to extending workplace productivity tools beyond traditional endpoints. Mobile Work Agent addresses those requirements by integrating directly with Microsoft's security, identity, and compliance ecosystem. Mobile Work Agent is built on Microsoft Foundry, which provides agent-level governance and safety controls. It also integrates with Microsoft's security, identity, and compliance ecosystem – including Intune, Entra, and Purview – to turn eligible Audi vehicles into trusted devices with secure, compliant access to the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity applications. It is GDPR and EU AI Act compliant.

“For years, the automotive and enterprise technology industries have recognized the opportunity to bring workplace experiences into the vehicle, but security, governance, and user experience requirements made that difficult to achieve at production scale,” said Nils Schanz, EVP, Product & Technology at Cerence AI.“With Audi and Microsoft, we've created a breakthrough solution, combining conversational AI, deep vehicle integration, and enterprise-grade trust to turn the vehicle into a secure extension of the workplace. Mobile Work Agent establishes a new foundation for how people interact with enterprise systems on the move and aligns with how people actually want to work: more safely, hands-free, and with full confidence that their data is protected.”

“Time on the road is valuable. Together with Cerence AI and Microsoft, we have developed an intelligent software solution that lets our customers make productive use of their time in the car," said Poorab Sarmah, Head of Occupant Interaction/Infotainment System Development, AUDI AG.

“AI delivers the most value when it meets people where they work, including on the road,” said Dayan Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing and Mobility, Microsoft.“Audi's launch shows how enterprise trust and voice-first design can make the vehicle a secure extension of the workplace while delivering a similar experience to Microsoft Copilot on a PC or smartphone.”

To learn more about Cerence AI's Mobile Work Agent, see here. For more information about Cerence AI, visit , and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence AI (NASDAQ: CRNC) helps people and intelligent systems work together naturally and reliably. Proven at global scale in automotive, Cerence provides the trusted interaction and action layer connecting people, machines, and intelligent systems. Its AI platform enables natural interaction and dependable action across complex real-world environments where reliability, safety, security, and performance are critical. Working with customers and partners worldwide, Cerence transforms advanced AI into trusted solutions that bridge the gap between AI potential and real-world performance. For more information, visit .

Contact Information

For Media: ...

For Investors: ...