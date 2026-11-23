MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Berlin, Germany, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenoWell, the world's leading vagus nerve wearable company, today announced significant milestones in the global expansion of the Vagus Nerve Community (VNC). Initiated by ZenoWell, VNC is an international hub connecting researchers, physicians, therapists, coaches, and everyday enthusiasts.







ZenoWell leverages VNC to unite a diverse global network of B2B partners across five core sectors-jointly hosting community activities and introducing the science of the vagus nerve and neuromodulation to wider audiences:

Clinics & Medical Practice: Partnering with medical professionals and longevity leaders-such as independent physical therapy practices like Manfred Hillmann Physiotherapy Practice in Germany, where practitioners personally experience technology to guide clients into daily care-to explore pre-procedure relaxation and healthy aging support.

Yoga & Somatic Healing: Collaborating with spaces like Be Earth Yoga Studio in Hong Kong to fuse taVNS × Yoga × Sound Healing, and integrating into a 28-day holistic wellbeing retreat with Pesona Jiwa in Bali, where participants experience the technology alongside psychotherapy, mindfulness, and restorative care before taking it home.

Fitness, Recovery & Wellness Studios: Integrating post-workout nervous system recovery at strength and wellness centers such as Recharge @ Bureau in Dublin, Be One Sports Centers in Spain, and contrast therapy and recovery destinations like ACME in Hong Kong.

Experiential Luxury Retail: Bringing neuro-wellness to iconic global retail destinations, including Lane Crawford in Hong Kong-connecting ZenoWell's minimalist design with design-conscious luxury consumers.

Nonprofit & Advocacy (NGOs): Partnering with mission-driven organizations like G-PACT, AVA, AGMD, Phoenix Community, and The Care Worker's Charity through educational webinars and product donation initiatives-having cumulatively donated over 100 devices to make neuro-wellness more accessible to vulnerable communities.



"Our goal with the Vagus Nerve Community is to bridge applied neuroscience and daily wellbeing," said Dr. Jane Xiao, Founder of ZenoWell. "By co-creating with leading clinics, studios, and retailers worldwide, we are making nervous system recovery an effortless part of modern life."

"While formal clinical studies are still needed, our early real-world observations using ZenoWell's Relax mode for 15 to 20 minutes before stressful procedures are encouraging-especially in terms of patient comfort and perceived anxiety," noted clinician Dr. Hamza Bekkhoucha.

Alongside VNC, ZenoWell actively collaborates with an independent user community comprising hundreds of active members to co-create real-world experiences. Backed by over 10,000 hours of cumulative participant testing and 4M+ user session data, ZenoWell's Luna Plus and Vita product lines continue to support sleep, stress recovery, pain management, metabolic health, focus, and mood regulation.

To join the Vagus Nerve Community and explore B2B partnerships, visit vagusnervecommunity.org. To learn more about ZenoWell's vagus nerve stimulation approach in product, visit zenowell.ai.

About ZenoWell

ZenoWell is a neurotechnology and wearable health company advancing Body Futurism - moving beyond passive health tracking toward active, non-invasive physiological regulation. Combining vagus nerve modulation, wearable technology, and AI-powered personalization, ZenoWell develops solutions to support sleep, stress management, recovery, focus, and overall well-being.

Built on the scientific foundation of its parent company, BrainClos, ZenoWell leverages years of closed-loop neuromodulation research, proprietary patents, clinical publications, and a network of 50+ clinical and academic collaborations to bring neuroscience into everyday health.

With hundreds of local partners across wellness centers and longevity clinics worldwide, ZenoWell is building a global ecosystem connecting practitioners, researchers, and individuals through a growing Global Vagus Nerve Community.

Learn more: zenowell.ai

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