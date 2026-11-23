How the New ETP Works

The ETP tracks an index comprising a portfolio of more than twenty Phoenix autocallable structured notes, each with a maximum maturity of five years and different strike levels set at weekly intervals.

The strategy spreads market entry points over time rather than concentrating them on a single date. Through an approach known as a“portfolio ladder”, new autocallable notes are progressively added each week to replace those that have been redeemed. This means that the initial reference levels of the individual notes are established at different points in time, preventing the entire strategy from depending on a single market entry point.

The autocallable notes comprising the index are linked to the MerQube Europe Blue Chips Vol Target Index (the“reference index”), an index derived from the EURO STOXX 50 through three components: equity exposure, volatility control and a fixed decrement.

Each underlying note provides for a monthly coupon payment, provided that, on the relevant observation date, the value of the reference index is equal to or above 70% of its initial level. The coupons generated by the various positions within the strategy are distributed to investors on a monthly basis.

Otala will also offer institutional clients the opportunity to create their own ETPs tailored to their specific needs through a bespoke approach.

The Otala European Autocall Monthly Income (Dist) is denominated in euros and issued by Aldburg Public S.A., while Otala.Markets acts as arranger and calculation agent.

Product Overview