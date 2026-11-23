Daniel Francis, CEO Orbiit Services Inc

For The Light of the World

Orbiit Recovery Platform Participant Taking a Micrcourse

New passive behavioral phenotyping reads smartphone behavior patterns to assess risk while a patient is living through it, instead of a chart review.

- Daniel Francis, CEO Nuhra TechnologiesATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Addiction treatment has called itself evidence-based for decades. Nuhra Technologies says most of that evidence arrived too late to help the patient it came from.The company this week introduced passive behavioral phenotyping inside RecoveryTRAQ TM, its professionally supported recovery ecosystem platform. The technology reads how a person uses a smartphone, including screen activity, app-use patterns and the timing of interactions. It translates those patterns into daily readings on mood, worry, focus and anxiety. It does not read messages, calls, photos or anything a person types.The point, according to the company, is timing. Counselors and recovery programs get those readings while a patient is still in the middle of a hard week, early enough to change what happens next.“For years, the evidence in evidence-based care was something we discovered after the fact, in discharge summaries and relapse reports,” said Daniel Francis, CEO of Nuhra Technologies.“Now that evidence lives inside the window of the patient's own experience, while it's still unfolding and while there's still time to act on it.”Most of what treatment providers know about a patient's progress comes from scheduled contact: a session, a phone check-in, a drug screen, a questionnaire. The days between those appointments go largely unrecorded. The questionnaires depend on a person remembering accurately and choosing to be honest on exactly the days honesty is hardest.Researchers have flagged the same blind spot. A 2021 systematic review in the journal Addiction examined technology-based“just-in-time” interventions for harmful substance use. It found most relied on patients actively reporting their own state, paired with fixed rules that didn't change over time. The reviewers described relapse risk as individual and constantly shifting.Digital phenotyping, a term popularized by Harvard researcher Jukka-Pekka Onnela's lab, refers to the“moment-by-moment quantification of the individual-level human phenotype in situ” using personal devices. The passive version asks nothing of the user. The phone records behavior it already produces, and software looks for patterns in it.RecoveryTRAQ's phenotyping layer rests on research from New York-based Behavidence Inc. In a 2022 study in JMIR Formative Research, Behavidence researchers followed 558 Android users and measured 37 behavioral markers drawn from passive phone data. Checked against the PHQ-9 depression questionnaire, their model identified depressive behavior patterns with 76% accuracy.A second Behavidence study, published the same year in JMIR Medical Informatics, applied the approach to generalized anxiety disorder. Using 34 features mined from continuous phone use and benchmarked against the GAD-7 anxiety scale, the best-performing model also reached 76% accuracy, with recall as high as 87%.Behavidence holds a U.S. patent issued in February 2025 for a method that compares a person's digital activity to behavioral profiles linked to specific mental health conditions, producing a similarity score for each. The patent describes activity data that leaves out personal content.Both studies were prospective and observational, and the accuracy figures are Behavidence's published results. Nuhra presents the scores as signals for a care team to act on, not as diagnoses.Francis said that distinction is the heart of the product.“Outcomes research tells you what worked for a population a year ago,” he said.“This tells a counselor what's happening with one person on a Tuesday night. That's evidence that changes a care plan.”The design follows a model behavioral scientists call a just-in-time adaptive intervention, which aims to deliver the right kind and amount of support at the moment a person's circumstances shift. University of Michigan researcher Inbal Nahum-Shani and colleagues laid out the framework in Annals of Behavioral Medicine, and later work has applied it directly to addiction treatment and recovery.RecoveryTRAQ delivers that support by text message, so participants don't open an app or remember to check in. The platform sends short lessons, prompts and encouragement on a Fibonacci-based schedule built around how quickly people forget new material. Content shifts with each person's behavioral readings and how they respond to the texts.Two scores drive the system. The Kinetic Score (R.I.S.K.) estimates relapse risk and flags participants at moderate or high levels. The SOBER Score tracks engagement with the text program.When a participant's readings change, the platform first steps up its own outreach. It sends more frequent messages and a structured check-in that reinforces the care plan the participant's provider already set. The software does not make clinical decisions. If things don't settle, the care team gets a secure, HIPAA-compliant link that opens the participant's data or a conversational interface about that person. Clinicians can log how they responded, and each organization decides whether that record is required. Several aspects of this model of use and application to care in mental and physical health are under provisional patent.The company says the passive data earns its keep when people go quiet. RecoveryTRAQ's standard program runs 180 days, with an intensive phase through day 60 and a lighter maintenance phase after that. Engagement tends to fall off near the 60-day mark. When participants stop replying, the behavioral readings keep arriving, and the evidence stays in the window where a counselor can still use it.RecoveryTRAQ is built for mental health professionals, recovery organizations, and accountability courts and probation offices, and each deployment is configured around the organization's own care model. The platform is HIPAA, 42 CFR Part 2 and SOC 2 compliant, and participation is consent-based.Pricing starts at $200 per participant for up to 180 consecutive days, with additional 180-day extensions at $99 each. RecoveryTRAQ is the first application of Nuhra's patent-pending Adaptive Continuous Support Intelligence (ACSITM) model and is available now at recoveryecosystemFrancis summed up the shift in a sentence.“We used to learn what happened after the chart was closed,” he said.“Now we learn it while the patient is still living it.”###About Nuhra TechnologiesNuhra Technologies builds intelligence-driven technology for health care, business, public safety and defense. Its portfolio includes RecoveryTRAQTM, TrainLinc, ZENOS and Pearl. Daniel Francis is CEO and Bert Carroll is CTO.Media contact: Daniel Francis,..., 706-531-6286

Daniel Francis

Nuhra Technologies

+1 706-531-6286

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Nuhra Technologies Moves the Evidence Into the Moment of Recovery With RecoveryTRAQTM News Provided By Substance Use Disorder Foundation November 23, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Insurance Industry



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