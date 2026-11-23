Kemtrak Marks 20 Years of Real-Time, In-Line Process Measurement

The Sweden-based manufacturer celebrates the milestone with UV Spectra, which extends its measurement into multi-wavelength deep UV spectroscopy

- Matthew Rice, Kemtrak founder and CEOSTOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kemtrak, a manufacturer of in-line photometric analyzers founded on November 16, 2006, marks its 20th anniversary this month with a product range that has grown from two instruments to a portfolio spanning photometry, turbidity, fluorescence, and deep UV spectroscopy. Most of those products were developed in response to specific requests from customers and distributors.Kemtrak's latest instrument, UV Spectra, builds on the company's work in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, which began with single-use measurement cells for the DCP007 UV, and adds full spectral measurement. UV Spectra uses a xenon light source to measure across multiple wavelengths below 250 nm, allowing continuous monitoring of DNA, RNA, peptides, and other biomolecules in GMP and non-GMP bioprocessing.“Looking back on 20 years, what stays with me most is the people,” said Matthew Rice, founder and CEO of Kemtrak.“Our customers trusted us with their processes, and our team and partners earned that trust every day. Much of what we've built started with what they asked us for, and UV Spectra is the latest example.”Kemtrak launched its first instruments, the DCP007 photometer and the TC007 turbidity meter, in 2007. The“007” in both names refers to that year. Later additions included backscatter probes for higher turbidity, the FL007 fluorescence analyzer for trace oil detection in water, and easy-to-use calibration standards that require no liquid handling.Two decades of products- DCP007 photometer (2007): Dual-channel photometer for in-line concentration and color measurement, available in visible, NIR, and UV versions.- TC007 turbidity meter (2007): Turbidity measurement, with backscatter probe versions added in 2010 and 2012 for higher turbidity levels.- FL007 fluorescence analyzer (2018): Trace oil in water detection down to 1 μg/L, combining UV fluorescence and turbidity.- Single-use measurement cells (2019): Zero-dead-volume cells for the DCP007 UV that prevent cross-contamination in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The system won the Efficiency Champion category of the 2019 INTERPHEX Exhibitor Awards.- QuickCal standards (2020): Sealed formazin turbidity standards for simplified calibration.- Calibration caps (2024): Calibration tools for the turbidity and fluorescence probes.- Neutral density filter kits (2024): Calibration filters serialized individually for full traceability to NIST standards.- UV Spectra process analyzer (2026): Multi-wavelength analyzer with a xenon light source that extends measurement into the deep UV for biomolecule monitoring in bioprocessing.Applications across industriesKemtrak instruments are used in pulp and paper, petrochemical and offshore operations, food and beverage production, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, water treatment, and data center cooling systems.About KemtrakFounded in 2006 and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Kemtrak manufactures in-line fiber-optic photometric analyzers for real-time concentration, color, and turbidity control. The company serves more than 1,000 customers with more than 5,000 installations in more than 100 countries, supported by a global network of more than 45 distributors. Applications include chlorine dioxide, Hazen and APHA color, Saybolt and ASTM color, water in fuel, oil in water, interface and phase separation detection, protein, DNA/RNA, and peptide monitoring, turbidity, and suspended solids. Further information is available at .

Matthew Rice

Kemtrak

+46 10 511 07 00

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Kemtrak Marks 20 Years of Real-Time, In-Line Process Measurement News Provided By Nowspeed November 23, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Waste Management



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