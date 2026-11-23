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Revive Design and Renovation Encourages Homeowners to Make Wellness a Priority in the New Year.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As homeowners look ahead to a new year, Revive Design and Renovation is encouraging families to rethink how their living spaces support their everyday routines, comfort and overall well-being.From kitchens that no longer meet a family's needs to bathrooms ready for a refresh, January can be an ideal time to begin planning a home renovation. But beyond aesthetics, Revive is highlighting the growing interest in wellness-focused design and how thoughtful home improvements can positively influence the way people live.A home's design can have a meaningful impact on daily routines, comfort and quality of life. Wellness-focused design considers how elements of the built environment, including natural light, ventilation, materials, noise levels, functionality and access to outdoor spaces, can contribute to a healthier, more comfortable living environment.The concept goes beyond luxury amenities or dedicated fitness rooms. For homeowners, incorporating wellness into a home doesn't necessarily require a major addition or an entirely new property. Sometimes, it starts with rethinking the spaces they already have.A thoughtfully designed kitchen, for example, can make preparing meals easier and encourage more time spent cooking at home. A bathroom designed around comfort and relaxation can create a more restorative daily routine. Better lighting, improved storage, open layouts and intentional material selections can also make a home feel brighter, more functional and less stressful."The goal of a successful renovation should be to improve more than just the appearance of a home," said Justin Caballero, President of Revive Design and Renovation. "It's about understanding how homeowners use their spaces and creating environments that make everyday life easier, more comfortable and more enjoyable. That's what we mean by Life Improvement Through Home Improvement."As a family-owned, full-service design-build remodeling firm serving Orlando and the greater Tampa Bay area, Revive manages every stage of the remodeling process, from initial concepts and material selections to construction and completion. Its integrated approach allows design and construction teams to collaborate from the beginning, keeping aesthetics, functionality and homeowner priorities connected throughout the project.That commitment to design and craftsmanship has earned Revive 23 National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) awards and five Best Remodeler recognitions. The company was also ranked No. 1 among Florida design-build remodelers on Qualified Remodeler's 2026 Top 500 and No. 89 nationally. Additional recognition includes the 2026 Inc. 5000 and Tampa Bay Business Journal Fast 50, along with more than 500 five-star homeowner reviews. Revive Design and Renovation is consistantly ranked the number 1 rennovation company in Orlando and Tampa Bay.For homeowners considering a renovation, Revive encourages starting with a simple question: How could this space better support the way you want to live.Beginning the planning process early allows homeowners time to identify priorities, explore design possibilities and develop a thoughtful plan that balances beauty, functionality and long-term value.Ultimately, the best home improvements aren't just about changing how a home looks. They're about improving how it feels and functions. With the right team and a thoughtful approach, a new year can be the beginning of a home that truly reflects the way you want to live.About Revive Design and RenovationRevive Design and Renovation is a family owned, full service interior remodeling company serving the Tampa Bay and Orlando areas, specializing in kitchens, bathrooms, and whole home renovations. Known for trusted craftsmanship and exceptional client care, Revive combines more than 200 years of team experience with a commitment to stress free, detail oriented remodeling. Revive's mission, Life Improvement through Home Improvement, extends beyond the finished design, ensuring homeowners feel confident throughout the remodeling process and proud of the final result. Recognized for its growth and industry excellence, Revive was named the No. 1 design-build remodeler in Florida on Qualified Remodeler's 2026 Top 500 and ranked No. 89 nationally. The company was also named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and the Tampa Bay Business Journal Fast 50. Revive has earned 23 National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) awards, been named Best Remodeler five times and received more than 500 five-star homeowner reviews.For more information visit:

Justin Caballero

Revive Design and Renovation

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Wellness Starts at Home: How a Fresh Start Can Improve the Way We Live News Provided By Revive Design and Renovation November 23, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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