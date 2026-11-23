MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Monday criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, for sharing the image of the Ardhanarishvara sculpture from the Elephanta Caves while targeting the BJP and RSS, saying the depiction represented a profound concept of Sanatan Hindu philosophy and should not be used for political criticism.

Speaking to IANS, Kadam said,“Ardhanarishvara is a deep symbol of Sanatan Hindu Dharma and Indian philosophy. What does Mr Rahul Gandhi know about Ardhanarishvara? Will you use this greatest and deepest depiction of Indian philosophy for politics, criticism and taunts?”

He said Ardhanarishvara was not merely a painting or sculpture but a symbolic representation of the unity of Shiva and Shakti, consciousness and energy, and the equality of men and women.

“Ardhanarishvara is not merely a painting or a sculpture. It is a symbol conveying the message of Shiva and Shakti, consciousness and energy, and the oneness and equality of women and men,” he said.

Kadam's remarks came after LoP Gandhi shared the image of the Ardhanarishvara sculpture while criticising the BJP and RSS.

In a separate statement, Kadam targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, Uddhav Thackeray over the controversy surrounding alleged references to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray in the book written by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Kadam alleged that the book contained disrespectful references to Savarkar and questioned why Uddhav Thackeray had accepted it.

“On one hand, Balasaheb used to beat Congressmen who disrespected Vinayak Damodar Savarkar with his footwear, and on the other hand, his own son, Uddhav Thackeray, respectfully accepts a book written by Sonia Gandhi in which that very Savarkar ji is insulted. How far you have fallen, Uddhav ji,” he said.

Accusing Uddhav of compromising the Shiv Sena's ideological legacy for political power, Kadam claimed that several MLAs, MPs and corporators had left his camp because he had moved away from the party's original identity.

“Power will come, and power will go. But would you compromise your ideology to such an extent? The people of Maharashtra and the people of the country left your side. Your MLAs, MPs and corporators all left you and went away. The reason for that was simply that you are no longer the real Shiv Sena. You have become a Congress-style fake Shiv Sena,” he claimed.

Kadam also accused Samajwadi Party of adopting an anti-Hindu approach, referring to the 1990 firing order on 'kar sevaks' during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement by Akhilesh Yadav's late father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

He questioned the SP's position on Hindu religious traditions, alleging that the party spoke about visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya while opposing other religious programmes.

He also criticised the alleged objection to the phrase“Radhe-Radhe, Kamal Khila De”, asking why anyone should object to such an expression.

On India-Nepal relations, Kadam said the two countries shared a spiritual and cultural heritage dating back to the Treta Yuga, which was now also translating into developmental cooperation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

“India's relationship with Nepal is not merely a relationship of geography. Rather, it is a spiritual heritage in itself, going back to the Treta Yuga. From Lord Shri Ram of Ayodhya to Janaki of Janakpur in Nepal, and from Lord Shiva of Kashi to Pashupatinath and Muktinath in Nepal, this is a heritage of spiritual and cultural connection,” he said.

He added that the Modi government had consistently worked to maintain good relations with neighbouring countries and strengthen their shared cultural and spiritual links.

Kadam also praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the latter shared an open letter in his 'Yogi Ki Paati' series, recalling an emotional memory involving his late mother.

Yogi had written about returning home after taking initiation into monastic life and seeking his mother's blessings to continue on the path of renunciation.

Kadam said the letter reflected the Chief Minister's spiritual commitment and the emotional bond between a mother and her son.

“The entire country is witnessing the spiritual connection, renunciant life, and self-sacrificing, dedicated life of the young Chief Minister associated with the sacred land of Uttar Pradesh. Recently, he lost his mother. Only a son who has lost his mother can know the grief of losing a mother. Without a mother, this world is incomplete,” he said.

He added that Yogi had recalled how his mother had hinted at his return to worldly life, but he had sought her blessings to continue his journey of renunciation.