MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actress Sharvari Wagh made a surprising revelation about her career, before she made it to the silver screen.

The actress revealed how she navigated her way to the 70 mm screen, after being rejected by director Luv Ranjan for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

Appearing on the quiz reality show Kon Honar Crorepati with host Madhuri Dixit, Sharvari recalled how filmmaker Luv Ranjan gave her an opportunity to work as an assistant director even after she failed to land a role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and had no prior experience in filmmaking.

While interacting with Madhuri, Sharvari opened up about her early days in the industry and revealed that she had initially auditioned for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 hoping to become an actor. However, the audition did not work out but instead of giving up, she approached the director and asked if she could work as a director's assistant on the film.

Recalling the filmmaker's response, Sharvari said,“I remember going for an audition for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, but it didn't work out for me. I asked him, 'Please, can I be a DA?' Which is a director's assistant. He asked me, 'Do you know how to do anything?' I said, 'No, I don't know anything at all.' But he still gave me the job and taught me.”

Sharvari went on to reveal that the opportunity became an important stepping stone in her journey. She worked as an assistant director on three films, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani and Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

The actress, for the uninitiated, is now preparing to mark her debut as a Rajshri heroine in Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The film marks her association with the iconic Rajshri Productions banner and pairs her opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a family-oriented romantic drama featuring Ayushmann and Sharvari in the lead, along with Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire and several others in supporting roles. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on November 27, 2026.

–IANS

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