MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 23 (IANS) Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday said that peace could prevail across South Asia if Pakistan stopped encouraging terrorism and took action against terrorist organisations operating from its soil.

His remarks came nearly 19 months after the Pahalgam terror attack and a day after Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Musadik Masood Malik called for evidence-based discussions and a collective approach to tackling terrorism, claiming that thousands of people in his country had fallen victim to extremism.

Malik had said that all facts and evidence should be shared transparently between countries and suggested setting up a forum where concerns could be raised and addressed. He maintained that terrorism was a problem affecting the entire region and called on countries to work together to counter it.

Speaking to IANS, Tewari said, "If Pakistan stops encouraging terrorism, there will be peace in South Asia tomorrow. I remember that in 2010, Hillary Clinton, who was the US Secretary of State at the time, held a press conference in Islamabad. Sitting right beside her was Pakistan's then Foreign Minister. She had said that when you nurture snakes in your backyard, sooner or later, they will come back and bite you."

"The exact same thing is happening with Pakistan. The backing that you have given to these terrorist organisations since 1977-78 was bound to affect Pakistan somewhere or the other. If it takes action against these organisations today and stops encouraging terrorism, there will be peace across all of South Asia," he added.

Tewari also reacted to BJP National President Nitin Nabin launching the party's campaign for the Municipal Corporation elections, saying that the polls should be contested on local issues rather than national political matters.

"This is neither a Lok Sabha election nor an Assembly election. This is a Municipal Corporation election. Nitin Nabin is not a candidate in this. Modi ji is not a candidate in this, and Amit Shah ji is not a candidate in this. This is an election to be fought on local issues - who can keep roads in good condition, maintain proper sewerage, improve parks, ensure street lights function properly and get tree pruning done.

"This is an election to ensure the smooth functioning of basic infrastructure. So, where do national issues or what the government did or did not do come into this?" he said.

Reacting to the Lowy Institute's 2026 Asia Power Index report, Tewari described the Australian think tank as a respected institution but said he had not yet read the report.

"The Lowy Institute is a respected institute. It's a think tank. I had the occasion to go and speak there 16 years ago. They periodically come out with reports. They have a technology tracker and a global power index. I have not read the report. But suffice it to say, going back to 1947, India has its own unique place in global affairs, and we really do not need anybody's endorsement for that," he said.