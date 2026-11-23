MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 23 (IANS) Mamata Trinamool Congress MLA Sabina Yasmin and her husband, Mohammad Mehboob Alam, appeared before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Kolkata on Monday for questioning in connection with the attack on judicial officers at Mothabari in West Bengal's Malda district during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise earlier this year.

The NIA summoned the legislator from the Sujapur Assembly constituency and her husband to appear between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Both reached the agency's Kolkata office at around 11.30 a.m. and were being questioned simultaneously when this report was filed.

Speaking briefly to media persons before entering the NIA office, Yasmin alleged that the summons was part of a political vendetta against her and her husband.

“My husband was not at the scene that day. Instead, he tried to calm down the gathering after seeing the unrest on his way back from an election event. There is a political motive behind the summons of the NIA,” she claimed.

Yasmin is among the few sitting MLAs who continue to remain aligned with the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the party, which is described as the original but minority faction. She was also a minister in the previous Trinamool Congress government headed by Banerjee.

The incident under investigation took place in April this year at Mothabari, under the Kaliachak-II block of Malda district. A violent mob allegedly detained judicial officers for several hours at the local Block Development Officer's (BDO) office while they were engaged in adjudication work related to the SIR exercise.

The protesters also blocked National Highway-12 and attacked vehicles used by the judicial officers. Police personnel subsequently rescued the officials.

The incident triggered widespread criticism of the then state government and the ruling Trinamool Congress. However, a section of the party sought to portray the violence as spontaneous public anger over the deletion of names from electoral rolls during the SIR exercise.

The NIA subsequently took over the investigation. A total of 12 cases were registered in connection with the incident. The agency has so far filed two charge sheets, comprising 54 pages and 11 pages, respectively, naming 23 accused.

The accused have been charged under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including attempt to murder, assault on government servants, harassment, illegal detention and obstruction of government work, among other offences.