MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 23 (IANS) The day-and-night protest by thousands of Asha workers in Bengaluru demanding a monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000 entered its seventh day on Monday, with the agitators planning to form a human chain around Freedom Park as their agitation intensified.

Thousands of women workers have been staging a continuous protest at Freedom Park, including overnight demonstrations, for the past six days. Several organisations and film actresses turned politicians have extended their support to the agitation, with the protesters maintaining that they would not withdraw their strike until the government gives a written assurance that their monthly honorarium would be increased to Rs 15,000.

The prolonged protest has also begun taking a toll on the health of the participating workers, with several of them reportedly falling ill after spending nights at the protest venue. The workers expressed anguish over what they described as the government's indifference to their plight, alleging that their demands had not received the attention they deserved.

The agitators are particularly upset over the government's assurance that their demands would be considered during the upcoming Winter Session of the Karnataka Legislature, scheduled to be held from December 2 to 11, 2026.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and several ministers have assured the protesting workers that their demands would be addressed during the session. However, the workers have refused to accept the assurance, insisting that the government provide a written commitment on the Rs 15,000 monthly honorarium before they call off the agitation.

The workers said they would continue their day-and-night protest and intensify their demonstrations until the government formally commits to fulfilling their demand. They maintained that verbal assurances would not be sufficient and that only a written order or commitment from the government would persuade them to withdraw the strike.

With the agitation entering its seventh day and more organisations extending support, the protest is expected to intensify further in the coming days.

It can be recalled that Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on last Saturday appealed to ASHA workers, who are staging a round-the-clock protest, to withdraw their agitation, assuring them that the government would work towards finding a comprehensive and permanent solution to their demands.

In an emotional appeal, Shivakumar said he understood the pain and hardships faced by the ASHA workers during their protest and expressed concern over their decision to leave their families behind and continue the agitation day and night.

"I understand the pain and hardship of your struggle for your demands. It hurts my heart to see you fighting day and night, leaving your family behind. You are not just ASHA workers to me; you are like my sisters," he said.

The protest is taking a serious turn as thousands of women continue their agitation, exposed to cold weather and struggling without basic amenities.

Asha workers are demanding a fixed monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000, along with fulfillment of the earlier Rs 10,000 assurance from January 2025 and the pending Rs 1,500 central incentive hike. Immediate release of pending incentives and dues, six months of paid maternity leave, retirement benefits up to Rs 5 lakh, and financial protection or treatment support during serious illness or duty accidents.