MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 23 (IANS) More than 80,000 tourists visited safari parks across Gujarat during the week-long Diwali holiday from November 9 to 15, generating over Rs 1.59 crore in revenue for the state Forest Department, an official statement said on Monday.

It said the rise in visitors also provided a boost to livelihoods linked to wildlife tourism.

According to the Forest Department, Gir, Devalia, Girnar, Ambardi and Barda safari parks in Saurashtra witnessed a significant influx of domestic and international tourists seeking to catch a glimpse of the Asiatic lion, the region's iconic wildlife species.

Gir and Devalia recorded the highest footfall, with 60,661 visitors taking jeep and bus safaris during the holiday period. The two destinations together generated approximately Rs 1.21 crore in revenue.

The department said revenue from these parks increased from Rs 1.15 crore during the corresponding Diwali vacation in 2025 to Rs 1.21 crore in 2026, reflecting an increase in tourist activity.

The three other destinations – Girnar Nature Safari in Junagadh, Ambardi Safari Park in Amreli and Barda Safari in Porbandar – also recorded an increase in visitors and revenue compared with the previous year.

Together, these parks received 20,282 tourists between November 9 and 15 this year, against 18,114 during the same period in 2025, registering a growth of 11.97 per cent.

Revenue from these three destinations rose by 11.10 per cent, from Rs 34 lakh in 2025 to Rs 38 lakh in 2026. Girnar Nature Safari recorded a particularly sharp increase, with tourist footfall rising by 68.13 per cent, according to the department.

The growing popularity of safari destinations beyond Sasan Gir is also creating economic opportunities for communities in the surrounding areas.

Thousands of local families dependent on tourism-related activities, including jeep operators, nature guides, hotel and resort owners, homestay operators, handicraft artisans and those engaged in food and transport services, are benefiting from the increased visitor numbers.

The Forest Department said the growth in eco-tourism was helping bring visitors closer to wildlife and natural habitats while raising awareness about environmental conservation.

It added that revenue generated through the safari parks was being utilised for wildlife conservation and improvements to tourist facilities.

The department attributed the growing interest in destinations such as Ambardi and Barda, alongside Gir, Devalia and Girnar, to efforts to develop alternative wildlife tourism circuits in Saurashtra.