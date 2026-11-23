Tamara expands its securitisation facilities with SAR 749 million from MUFG and $200 million from Standard Chartered. MUFG's agreement marks the first time an international bank has provided a fintech in the region with SAR-denominated funding through a securitisation structure. Standard Chartered's commitment boosts Tamara's US dollar-denominated asset-backed financing, highlighting the growing international appetite for Saudi Arabia's fintech market.

Riyadh, November 2026: Tamara, a leading fintech platform in Saudi Arabia and the GCC, serving more than 26 million customers and over 160,000 merchants, has expanded its asset-backed financing (ABF) facilities with MUFG and Standard Chartered, totalling an initial value of $400 million. The agreements comprise a SAR 749 million facility with MUFG, equivalent to approximately $200 million, and a $200 million expansion of Tamara's core USD-denominated facility with Standard Chartered. Together, the partnerships strengthen Tamara's ABF funding platform and support the continued expansion and diversification of its product portfolio. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The agreement with MUFG Bank, Ltd., part of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Japan's largest financial group, marks the first time an international bank has extended SAR-denominated securitisation funding to a fintech in the region. The transaction demonstrates Tamara's ability to attract global capital through locally denominated financing. It draws on MUFG's global expertise, local market execution and Shariah-compliant financing capabilities, while reflecting continued international interest in the Saudi fintech market.

Standard Chartered's $200 million commitment reinforces its support for the Middle East's digital economy and Tamara's growing contribution to the region's financial ecosystem. The partnership creates opportunities to explore broader collaboration across cash management, debt capital markets and future strategic initiatives. It also strengthens the relationship by combining Tamara's regional presence in digital payments with Standard Chartered's international network and financing capabilities.

Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Co-Founder and CEO of Tamara, said:“The commitment from MUFG and Standard Chartered reflects the strength of Tamara's business model and growing international trust in the region's financial services market. Together, these partnerships reinforce our funding capabilities and support our ambition to bring more innovative, flexible financial solutions to consumers across the Kingdom and the wider region.”

The agreements underscore Tamara's role in connecting international institutional capital with Saudi Arabia's evolving financial ecosystem as the company continues to expand its product portfolio. The partnerships also bolster its long-term funding strategy and support the Kingdom's Financial Sector Development Program in line with Saudi Vision 2030, including its goals of increasing access to finance, strengthening non-bank financial institutions and developing alternative funding mechanisms.

About Tamara:

Tamara is a leading fintech platform in Saudi Arabia and the GCC. Its mission is to help people own their dreams by being simple, trusted and everywhere customers need it. More than 26 million customers and over 160,000 partner merchants rely on Tamara for financial solutions across retail, travel, education, healthcare and beyond. Tamara is backed by Sanabil Investments, a wholly owned company of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and SNB Capital, among others.

About MUFG:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,300 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has about 160,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to“be the world's most trusted financial group” through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit

MUFG established its Riyadh Branch in 2018, becoming the first Japanese bank in Saudi Arabia to provide a full suite of corporate banking services, including deposits, foreign exchange, and settlements. Since then, the Bank has continued to expand its presence in the Kingdom, supporting clients across strategic sectors and contributing to Saudi Arabia's economic transformation and Vision 2030 objectives.

About Standard Chartered:

Standard Chartered is a leading international banking group, with a presence in 55 of the world's most dynamic markets. The group's purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through its unique diversity, expressing its heritage and values through its brand promise,“here for good”.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges.