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Dubai, UAE, November 2026: Hamdan Hamdan Bin Rashid Al MaktoumFoundation for Medical and Educational Sciences announced the winners of2026 Medical Awards, recognising three distinguished healthcare professionals,five research studies and two initiatives across five award categories at ArabWorld and UAE levels.

2026 Medical Awards recognise excellence across five categories. Arab WorldAwards include Arab Award for Research in Healthcare and Arab Award inGenetics, while UAE Awards include Best Research in Healthcare, Innovation inHealthcare Award and Hamdan Award for Distinguished Personalities.

H.E. Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al MaktoumFoundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said:“We are pleased toannounce a new cohort of winners of 2026 Medical Awards. The results reflectan advanced level of research, innovation and professional excellence across anumber of fields that are priorities for the healthcare sector, including genetics,precision medicine, artificial intelligence, chronic disease research and thedevelopment of healthcare models. Through its Medical Awards, HamdanFoundation is committed to recognising work and individuals distinguished byclear scientific and professional value and the potential to create tangible impacton knowledge, practice and healthcare services.”

H.E. Dr. Al Suwaidi added:“Evaluation and judging criteria are central to theselection of winners, ensuring recognition of achievements that combinescientific quality, originality, potential for application and impact. This year'swinning work underscores the importance of continued investment in researchand innovation and of strengthening the role of healthcare and researchprofessionals and institutions in developing solutions that respond to healthchallenges in the UAE and Arab world.”

Arab World AwardsArab Award in Genetics was awarded to Prof. Khalid A. Fakhro, Chief ResearchOfficer and Chair of the Precision Medicine Program at Sidra Medicine, Professorof Genomics at Hamad Bin Khalifa University, and Associate Professor of GeneticMedicine at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar.

In Arab Award for Research in Healthcare, two research studies were recognised.The first study,“A draft UAE-based Arab pangenome reference”, was conductedby a multidisciplinary research team comprising researchers from MohammedBin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences; Genome Center at DubaiPolice General Headquarters; Dubai Health; Al Jalila Children's Hospital; Al AmalPsychiatric Hospital, Emirates Health Services; Dubai Health Authority; andGenomeArc Inc. in Canada.

The second winning study,“Exosomal pHERV-W ENV as a dynamic biomarkerfor relapse prediction and prognosis in multiple sclerosis”, was conducted by a

research team from American University of Beirut in Lebanon and KU Leuven inBelgium.

UAE AwardsIn Hamdan Award for Distinguished Personalities, two healthcare leaders wererecognised.

Prof. Abubaker Al Madani, Consultant Neurologist and Head of NeurologyDepartment at Rashid Hospital and Professor at Mohammed Bin RashidUniversity of Medicine and Health Sciences, was named among the winners.Also recognised was Prof. Humaid Obaid Bin Harmal Al Shamsi, Chief ExecutiveOfficer of Burjeel Cancer Institute and President of Emirates Oncology Society.Prof. Al Shamsi is also Visiting Professor at Harvard Medical School, VisitingScientist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Oncology at RAK Medicaland Health Sciences University, Honorary Professor at Gulf Medical University,and Adjunct Professor of Oncology at University of Sharjah.

In Best Research in Healthcare, three research studies were recognised.The first study,“Development of a Genetic Test Based on Targeted Sequencingand Long-Read Sequencing to Detect Hereditary Diseases Before Marriage”, wasconducted by a research team from Mohammed Bin Rashid University ofMedicine and Health Sciences and Al Jalila Children's Hospital, Dubai Health.The second winning study,“Clinically interpretable deep learning for breastcancer missense variant pathogenicity prediction”, was conducted by a research

team from United Arab Emirates University, Multimedia University in Malaysia,and Universitas Brawijaya in Indonesia.The third study,“Modelling Dravet Syndrome and Designing an RNA-BasedTherapy to Recapitulate the Molecular Phenotype in Induced Pluripotent StemCell-Derived Neurons”, was conducted by a research team from Mohammed BinRashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

In Innovation in Healthcare Award, Ministry of Health and Prevention wasrecognised for“Hayat: Building an Integrated National System for OrganDonation and Transplantation Coordination”.

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City was also recognised for“From Vision to Reality:Establishing a Centre of Excellence for Burn Treatments in the UAE”.Through its Medical Awards, Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation forMedical and Educational Sciences continues to support scientific research,excellence and innovation in healthcare, while recognising individuals,institutions and research teams contributing to the advancement of medicalknowledge, practice and healthcare services across the UAE and Arab world.