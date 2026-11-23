Hamdan Foundation Announces Winners Of 2026 Medical Awards Across Five Categories
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Three distinguished healthcare professionals, five research studies and two
initiatives recognised across Arab World and UAE awards Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences announced the winners of
2026 Medical Awards, recognising three distinguished healthcare professionals,
five research studies and two initiatives across five award categories at Arab
World and UAE levels. 2026 Medical Awards recognise excellence across five categories. Arab World
Awards include Arab Award for Research in Healthcare and Arab Award in
Genetics, while UAE Awards include Best Research in Healthcare, Innovation in
Healthcare Award and Hamdan Award for Distinguished Personalities. H.E. Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said:“We are pleased to
announce a new cohort of winners of 2026 Medical Awards. The results reflect
an advanced level of research, innovation and professional excellence across a
number of fields that are priorities for the healthcare sector, including genetics,
precision medicine, artificial intelligence, chronic disease research and the
development of healthcare models. Through its Medical Awards, Hamdan
Foundation is committed to recognising work and individuals distinguished by
clear scientific and professional value and the potential to create tangible impact
on knowledge, practice and healthcare services.” H.E. Dr. Al Suwaidi added:“Evaluation and judging criteria are central to the
selection of winners, ensuring recognition of achievements that combine
scientific quality, originality, potential for application and impact. This year's
winning work underscores the importance of continued investment in research
and innovation and of strengthening the role of healthcare and research
professionals and institutions in developing solutions that respond to health
challenges in the UAE and Arab world.” Arab World Awards
Arab Award in Genetics was awarded to Prof. Khalid A. Fakhro, Chief Research
Officer and Chair of the Precision Medicine Program at Sidra Medicine, Professor
of Genomics at Hamad Bin Khalifa University, and Associate Professor of Genetic
Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar. In Arab Award for Research in Healthcare, two research studies were recognised.
The first study,“A draft UAE-based Arab pangenome reference”, was conducted
by a multidisciplinary research team comprising researchers from Mohammed
Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences; Genome Center at Dubai
Police General Headquarters; Dubai Health; Al Jalila Children's Hospital; Al Amal
Psychiatric Hospital, Emirates Health Services; Dubai Health Authority; and
GenomeArc Inc. in Canada. The second winning study,“Exosomal pHERV-W ENV as a dynamic biomarker
for relapse prediction and prognosis in multiple sclerosis”, was conducted by a research team from American University of Beirut in Lebanon and KU Leuven in
Belgium. UAE Awards
In Hamdan Award for Distinguished Personalities, two healthcare leaders were
recognised. Prof. Abubaker Al Madani, Consultant Neurologist and Head of Neurology
Department at Rashid Hospital and Professor at Mohammed Bin Rashid
University of Medicine and Health Sciences, was named among the winners.
Also recognised was Prof. Humaid Obaid Bin Harmal Al Shamsi, Chief Executive
Officer of Burjeel Cancer Institute and President of Emirates Oncology Society.
Prof. Al Shamsi is also Visiting Professor at Harvard Medical School, Visiting
Scientist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Oncology at RAK Medical
and Health Sciences University, Honorary Professor at Gulf Medical University,
and Adjunct Professor of Oncology at University of Sharjah. In Best Research in Healthcare, three research studies were recognised.
The first study,“Development of a Genetic Test Based on Targeted Sequencing
and Long-Read Sequencing to Detect Hereditary Diseases Before Marriage”, was
conducted by a research team from Mohammed Bin Rashid University of
Medicine and Health Sciences and Al Jalila Children's Hospital, Dubai Health.
The second winning study,“Clinically interpretable deep learning for breast
cancer missense variant pathogenicity prediction”, was conducted by a research team from United Arab Emirates University, Multimedia University in Malaysia,
and Universitas Brawijaya in Indonesia.
The third study,“Modelling Dravet Syndrome and Designing an RNA-Based
Therapy to Recapitulate the Molecular Phenotype in Induced Pluripotent Stem
Cell-Derived Neurons”, was conducted by a research team from Mohammed Bin
Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences. In Innovation in Healthcare Award, Ministry of Health and Prevention was
recognised for“Hayat: Building an Integrated National System for Organ
Donation and Transplantation Coordination”. Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City was also recognised for“From Vision to Reality:
Establishing a Centre of Excellence for Burn Treatments in the UAE”.
Through its Medical Awards, Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for
Medical and Educational Sciences continues to support scientific research,
excellence and innovation in healthcare, while recognising individuals,
institutions and research teams contributing to the advancement of medical
knowledge, practice and healthcare services across the UAE and Arab world.
initiatives recognised across Arab World and UAE awards Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Dubai, UAE, November 2026: Hamdan Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences announced the winners of
2026 Medical Awards, recognising three distinguished healthcare professionals,
five research studies and two initiatives across five award categories at Arab
World and UAE levels. 2026 Medical Awards recognise excellence across five categories. Arab World
Awards include Arab Award for Research in Healthcare and Arab Award in
Genetics, while UAE Awards include Best Research in Healthcare, Innovation in
Healthcare Award and Hamdan Award for Distinguished Personalities. H.E. Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said:“We are pleased to
announce a new cohort of winners of 2026 Medical Awards. The results reflect
an advanced level of research, innovation and professional excellence across a
number of fields that are priorities for the healthcare sector, including genetics,
precision medicine, artificial intelligence, chronic disease research and the
development of healthcare models. Through its Medical Awards, Hamdan
Foundation is committed to recognising work and individuals distinguished by
clear scientific and professional value and the potential to create tangible impact
on knowledge, practice and healthcare services.” H.E. Dr. Al Suwaidi added:“Evaluation and judging criteria are central to the
selection of winners, ensuring recognition of achievements that combine
scientific quality, originality, potential for application and impact. This year's
winning work underscores the importance of continued investment in research
and innovation and of strengthening the role of healthcare and research
professionals and institutions in developing solutions that respond to health
challenges in the UAE and Arab world.” Arab World Awards
Arab Award in Genetics was awarded to Prof. Khalid A. Fakhro, Chief Research
Officer and Chair of the Precision Medicine Program at Sidra Medicine, Professor
of Genomics at Hamad Bin Khalifa University, and Associate Professor of Genetic
Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar. In Arab Award for Research in Healthcare, two research studies were recognised.
The first study,“A draft UAE-based Arab pangenome reference”, was conducted
by a multidisciplinary research team comprising researchers from Mohammed
Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences; Genome Center at Dubai
Police General Headquarters; Dubai Health; Al Jalila Children's Hospital; Al Amal
Psychiatric Hospital, Emirates Health Services; Dubai Health Authority; and
GenomeArc Inc. in Canada. The second winning study,“Exosomal pHERV-W ENV as a dynamic biomarker
for relapse prediction and prognosis in multiple sclerosis”, was conducted by a research team from American University of Beirut in Lebanon and KU Leuven in
Belgium. UAE Awards
In Hamdan Award for Distinguished Personalities, two healthcare leaders were
recognised. Prof. Abubaker Al Madani, Consultant Neurologist and Head of Neurology
Department at Rashid Hospital and Professor at Mohammed Bin Rashid
University of Medicine and Health Sciences, was named among the winners.
Also recognised was Prof. Humaid Obaid Bin Harmal Al Shamsi, Chief Executive
Officer of Burjeel Cancer Institute and President of Emirates Oncology Society.
Prof. Al Shamsi is also Visiting Professor at Harvard Medical School, Visiting
Scientist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Oncology at RAK Medical
and Health Sciences University, Honorary Professor at Gulf Medical University,
and Adjunct Professor of Oncology at University of Sharjah. In Best Research in Healthcare, three research studies were recognised.
The first study,“Development of a Genetic Test Based on Targeted Sequencing
and Long-Read Sequencing to Detect Hereditary Diseases Before Marriage”, was
conducted by a research team from Mohammed Bin Rashid University of
Medicine and Health Sciences and Al Jalila Children's Hospital, Dubai Health.
The second winning study,“Clinically interpretable deep learning for breast
cancer missense variant pathogenicity prediction”, was conducted by a research team from United Arab Emirates University, Multimedia University in Malaysia,
and Universitas Brawijaya in Indonesia.
The third study,“Modelling Dravet Syndrome and Designing an RNA-Based
Therapy to Recapitulate the Molecular Phenotype in Induced Pluripotent Stem
Cell-Derived Neurons”, was conducted by a research team from Mohammed Bin
Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences. In Innovation in Healthcare Award, Ministry of Health and Prevention was
recognised for“Hayat: Building an Integrated National System for Organ
Donation and Transplantation Coordination”. Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City was also recognised for“From Vision to Reality:
Establishing a Centre of Excellence for Burn Treatments in the UAE”.
Through its Medical Awards, Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for
Medical and Educational Sciences continues to support scientific research,
excellence and innovation in healthcare, while recognising individuals,
institutions and research teams contributing to the advancement of medical
knowledge, practice and healthcare services across the UAE and Arab world.
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