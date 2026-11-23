A 73-year-old woman was pushed from behind onto the subway tracks at the Astoria Boulevard station in Queens on Friday morning, in what police are treating as a random assault.

The attack happened at about 10 am, when the woman was approached from behind and shoved onto the tracks of a southbound N train. People at the station helped lift her back onto the platform before she was taken to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital for treatment.

Police said the man accused of pushing her boarded a southbound N train and headed towards Manhattan. Officers were still looking for him on Friday afternoon.

He is described as a man in his 30s, roughly 6 feet 4 inches tall, with a thin build. He was last seen in a dark blue long-sleeve shirt and dark trousers.

Police said the victim did not know the suspect, and it was not clear whether he said anything to her before the assault. She remained in hospital on Friday with injuries including pain to her right knee, leg and head.

Witnesses at the station reacted with shock. One person said they could not say they felt unsafe, but described the incident as very unexpected. Another rider said they were surprised and taken aback that someone had been attacked at random during the daytime.

Some commuters said the assault has made them more careful while waiting for trains. One rider said they try not to stand too close to the yellow line and keep their distance.