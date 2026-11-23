Creativity is one such thing that absolutely knows no bounds. Yes, you read that right. In a now-viral news that has taken the internet by storm for all the unique reasons, it will make you go WHAT too! Yes, a Texas woman asked her doctor if she could get a sliver of bone from her facial surgery; what she did next will shock you. Using her creativity to the maximum capacity, she turned the bone into earrings.

Texas Uses Facial Surgery's Bone and Turns Them Into Earrings

Yes, Aubrey, who is in her 40s, revealed the reason behind her decision in an interview with Newsweek. She made a major life change in recent years. She started transitioning and living as a woman. She told the outlet,“I've known I was different my entire life but never wanted to admit to myself that I was trans.“ "But I finally reached a breaking point where I had to be honest with myself and those that I love on who I really am," she added.

About Her Transformation Journey

Let us tell you that as a part of her transformation, she underwent facial feminisation surgery (FFS). John Hopkins Medicine defines it as“a group of surgical procedures that modify facial features to create a more feminine appearance.” During these procedures, doctors work on both the facial skeleton and soft tissues.

Here's why she Turned Bones Into Earrings

"I have found beauty in myself by changing and removing the parts of me that brought me dysphoria and beauty in the repurposing of what was removed," she said. Once she got the bones, she started looking for a jeweller who could help her create what she wanted. After contacting an artist through Reddit, her final product looked like a white-gold earrings with zirconia inserts and hanging bones.

What She Penned!

“The settings are white gold with little zirconia inserts. I still have some more bones and will probably have her do a necklace next!” she wrote on social media.