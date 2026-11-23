Lavrov Doubts Sanity of UK, German Defense Chiefs Over Strikes
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Sunday that the defense ministers of Germany and the UK appeared to be "in an inadequate state."
Asked by Russian state broadcaster VGTRK about comments from the two ministers on Ukrainian strikes inside Russia, Lavrov questioned their sanity.
"I cannot comment on statements made by people who, in my view, are in an inadequate state," he said.
His jab followed a dispute involving German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who apologized to US Deputy Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby. Pistorius had described Colby's criticism of Kyiv over the effectiveness of its strikes deep inside Russia as "a pretty stupid thing to do."
The row began Tuesday, when Colby, speaking ahead of a Brussels meeting of the contact group coordinating arms supplies to Ukraine, said Kyiv's "deep strikes" against Russia do not lead to an end to the conflict but, on the contrary, "in reality probably strengthened the resolve of the Russian public."
Later that day, at a news conference after the meeting, Pistorius called criticism of Kyiv's strikes "a stupid thing to do."
He subsequently explained that he had been answering a journalist's question in non-native English and had picked an inappropriate expression to convey his position. He apologized to Colby.
Asked by Russian state broadcaster VGTRK about comments from the two ministers on Ukrainian strikes inside Russia, Lavrov questioned their sanity.
"I cannot comment on statements made by people who, in my view, are in an inadequate state," he said.
His jab followed a dispute involving German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who apologized to US Deputy Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby. Pistorius had described Colby's criticism of Kyiv over the effectiveness of its strikes deep inside Russia as "a pretty stupid thing to do."
The row began Tuesday, when Colby, speaking ahead of a Brussels meeting of the contact group coordinating arms supplies to Ukraine, said Kyiv's "deep strikes" against Russia do not lead to an end to the conflict but, on the contrary, "in reality probably strengthened the resolve of the Russian public."
Later that day, at a news conference after the meeting, Pistorius called criticism of Kyiv's strikes "a stupid thing to do."
He subsequently explained that he had been answering a journalist's question in non-native English and had picked an inappropriate expression to convey his position. He apologized to Colby.
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