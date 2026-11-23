COP31 Collapses in Antalya With No Deal as Talks Stall
(MENAFN) The UN climate summit ended Sunday with no overarching agreement, after COP31 President Murat Kurum accused some countries of lacking the flexibility and commitment needed to reach consensus.
Kurum, Türkiye's minister of environment, urbanization and climate change, told delegates that the proposed overarching decision had not been adopted. He then closed the two-week gathering with a ceremonial strike of the gavel.
"Unfortunately, some countries failed to demonstrate the effort and flexibility required by this historic responsibility," Kurum said during the closing plenary.
"We recognize the importance of national priorities and respect the circumstances of every country. However, on such a vital issue concerning our shared future, we would have expected all parties to take greater responsibility in finding a solution," he added.
Kurum said Türkiye had exhausted every option for securing consensus during the negotiations. He stressed that the climate crisis would not hold off while diplomatic disputes played out.
"The world is not waiting, disasters are not waiting, and future generations are not waiting," he said.
Despite the failure to adopt the overarching decision, Kurum pointed to the summit's Action Agenda, international partnerships and cooperation initiatives as lasting achievements.
"I leave what happened here, the stalled negotiations and the processes, to the judgment of the entire world and humanity," Kurum said.
Before the final gavel, he thanked participating delegations, his Australian counterparts and the UN Secretariat for their contributions.
"The gavel I am about to strike will close this session, but our struggle will continue," he said, formally declaring the closure of COP31, CMP21 and CMA8.
The summit drew representatives of 196 countries and the European Union to Antalya for two weeks of climate negotiations.
Kurum, Türkiye's minister of environment, urbanization and climate change, told delegates that the proposed overarching decision had not been adopted. He then closed the two-week gathering with a ceremonial strike of the gavel.
"Unfortunately, some countries failed to demonstrate the effort and flexibility required by this historic responsibility," Kurum said during the closing plenary.
"We recognize the importance of national priorities and respect the circumstances of every country. However, on such a vital issue concerning our shared future, we would have expected all parties to take greater responsibility in finding a solution," he added.
Kurum said Türkiye had exhausted every option for securing consensus during the negotiations. He stressed that the climate crisis would not hold off while diplomatic disputes played out.
"The world is not waiting, disasters are not waiting, and future generations are not waiting," he said.
Despite the failure to adopt the overarching decision, Kurum pointed to the summit's Action Agenda, international partnerships and cooperation initiatives as lasting achievements.
"I leave what happened here, the stalled negotiations and the processes, to the judgment of the entire world and humanity," Kurum said.
Before the final gavel, he thanked participating delegations, his Australian counterparts and the UN Secretariat for their contributions.
"The gavel I am about to strike will close this session, but our struggle will continue," he said, formally declaring the closure of COP31, CMP21 and CMA8.
The summit drew representatives of 196 countries and the European Union to Antalya for two weeks of climate negotiations.
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