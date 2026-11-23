MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkish investors are exploring new projects in Uzbekistan's Fergana region, including logistics, hospitality, residential construction and manufacturing, following a meeting with regional Governor Khayrullo Bozorov on November 21.

According to Fergana regional administration, Bozorov met with Sezen Çalışkan, head of Turkish company Asal Grup Lojistik A.Ş., Yüksel Abdullah, Executive Director of ENF Lojistik İç ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş., and their local partners to discuss investment plans for the Uchkuprik and Besharik districts.

During the meeting, the Turkish investors presented proposals to build a logistics center, a hotel, recreational facilities and multi-story residential buildings, as well as establish manufacturing facilities.

The participants also discussed plans to implement a $13 million project to establish service centers in Besharik district.

The talks focused on Fergana region's investment potential, available business opportunities and ways to attract additional Turkish investment to the region. Additionally, the sides reviewed progress on initiatives proposed during previous meetings.

Bozorov expressed the regional administration's readiness to provide investors with organizational and practical support to facilitate the implementation of mutually beneficial projects.

Following the meeting, the Fergana Regional Administration and Asal Grup Lojistik A.Ş. signed a memorandum of cooperation.

Asal Group operates across several industries, including construction, tourism, retail, automotive, textiles and international investment. The group traces its origins to 1966 and has expanded its operations into international markets.

ENF Lojistik İç ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş., headquartered in Istanbul, specializes in transportation and logistics services, including road freight transportation.