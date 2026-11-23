MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan has established an expert group under the president to develop and review conceptual approaches and priorities for the country's long-term development, the press service of the Kazakh president reported.

According to the information, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed an order establishing the Expert Group on Strategic Development under the President of Kazakhstan.

The group will serve as a consultative and advisory body tasked with reviewing strategic approaches and discussing the findings of analytical, sociological and foresight studies. The Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President will serve as the group's working body, the press service added.

Meetings will be held as needed, but at least once a month. Representatives of government agencies, research institutions, the expert community, businesses and civil society may also be invited to participate.

Kazakhstan's new expert group is being established against the backdrop of preparations for a long-term national development vision. In his Address to the Nation on October 28, 2026, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Presidential Administration, the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms and research institutions, particularly the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies, to prepare a document outlining the country's long-term development priorities within one year. He said the work should help define Kazakhstan's strategic course in a new stage of its development.

Tokayev identified infrastructure modernisation, economic diversification, transport and logistics development, energy security and digital transformation as major areas requiring attention. The priorities also include expanding industrial production, attracting private investment, strengthening regional development and improving public administration. In particular, the president set the goal of achieving a sustained electricity surplus by 2029 and called for the wider use of artificial intelligence and digital technologies across the economy and government.

The country already has a medium-term strategic framework in the form of the National Development Plan until 2029, approved by presidential decree in July 2024. It identifies four broad areas: improving quality of life, strengthening the economic base, developing new sources of growth, and implementing cross-cutting economic and social transformations. These priorities cover healthcare, education, energy, manufacturing, transport, agriculture, innovation, digitalisation, environmental sustainability, investment and public administration.

At the longer-term level, Kazakhstan's development agenda is also guided by the Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy, which sets out the ambition of building a welfare-oriented state and joining the world's 30 most competitive economies. The OECD has identified this strategy, together with the National Development Plan, as a key component of the country's strategic planning framework.