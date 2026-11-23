MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Italian companies will be able to receive preferential financing from SIMEST for investment projects in Azerbaijan, SIMEST Director of External Relations Francesca Alicata said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku, Trend 's correspondent reports.

According to her, Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for Italy, and the two countries should aim to transform their established trade relations into more structured industrial cooperation that can generate investment, partnerships, and added value for both sides.

Alicata noted that SIMEST is part of the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) Group and has been supporting the internationalization of Italian companies for more than 35 years.

She said the company provides public financial resources to help Italian businesses enter foreign markets and expand their international operations. This work is carried out in cooperation with other organizations within Italy's business support system, including CDP, SACE, ICE, chambers of commerce, and Confindustria.

According to Alicata, SIMEST has a portfolio of around 30 billion euros, operates in more than 124 countries, and has supported over 15,400 companies.

"In 2025 alone, we allocated more than 8 billion euros - around 8.5 billion euros - in resources, helping mobilize over 10 billion euros in investment for more than 2,300 Italian companies, 90 percent of which were small and medium-sized enterprises," she said.

Alicata emphasized that SIMEST intends to make these instruments available to Italian companies interested in investing in Azerbaijan as well.

She noted that the company's main objective is to support businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, in entering new markets, strengthening their international presence, and pursuing growth opportunities.