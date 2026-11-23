MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Italian financial institution Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) sees significant potential for expanding economic cooperation with Azerbaijan, including in manufacturing investment, exports, infrastructure, and new technologies, Laurent Franciosi, Head of International Markets Development at Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), said on Monday at the Azerbaijan-Italy business forum in Baku, Trend 's correspondent reports.

According to him, economic ties between Italy and Azerbaijan continue to strengthen, with the energy sector accounting for a significant share of bilateral trade.

"Italian exports to Azerbaijan still account for a relatively small share, and this is where we see enormous opportunities for growth. This is not just about increasing trade turnover, but also about manufacturing investment, technology, and expanding cooperation between companies. The two countries already have experience in implementing joint projects. These include the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), involving Italian companies Snam and Saipem, as well as cooperation between Ansaldo and Azersun Energy. WeBuild and Valvitalia are also part of the CDP Group's ecosystem and serve as examples of active industrial partnerships between the two countries," he said.

According to Franciosi, the next task is to expand cooperation beyond traditional oil and gas sectors.

"This involves advanced manufacturing, engineering, critical raw materials, infrastructure, and, in the longer term, new technological areas. CDP can play a special role in developing bilateral economic relations, acting not only as a financial institution but also as a platform for bringing together different areas of cooperation between the two countries.

CDP supports exports and the internationalization of companies, facilitates industrial investment, mobilizes capital for project implementation, and can also explore strategic infrastructure projects in the region together with international partners. We also help companies find one another, since finding the right partner is often the first step toward making an investment," Franciosi said.

Speaking about prospects for industrial and financial cooperation, he highlighted the potential for engagement with institutions such as the Azerbaijan Investment Holding and its portfolio companies, particularly SOCAR. According to him, this cooperation opens up new opportunities for exports and business partnerships.

Franciosi also noted CDP's interest in developing regional transport and energy connectivity. In particular, he said that Middle Corridor infrastructure and energy interconnections between the Black and Caspian seas are of interest for exploring potential cooperation with other financial institutions.