(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COPENHAGEN, Denmark, November 23, 2026 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announces transactions under the share buy-back program launched on November 13, 2026, under which the Company will repurchase shares for an amount up to DKK 250 million in the period from November 13, 2026 to January 15, 2027. The program is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (as amended) of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, which together constitute the Safe Harbour Regulation. Since initiation of the program, the following transactions have been made by Danske Bank on behalf of Bavarian Nordic:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK November 13, 2026 33,000 239.48 7,902,840 November 16, 2026 33,000 239.41 7,900,530 November 17, 2026 31,000 241.80 7,495,800 November 18, 2026 30,000 242.97 7,289,100 November 19, 2026 28,000 246.22 6,894,160 November 20, 2026 32,000 244.36 7,819,520 Accumulated under the program 187,000 242.26 45,301,950

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase program are published on bavarian-nordic.com.

Following these transactions, Bavarian Nordic holds a total of 4,851,037 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.12% of the Company's share capital.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contact investors:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, ..., Tel: +45 44 74 99 58

Contact media:

Isabel Hagbrink, Head of Media Relations, ..., Tel: +45 71 79 67 33

Company Announcement no. 57 / 2026

Attachments



Bavarian Nordic – Transactions in Connection with Share Buy-Back Program Appendix with detailed transaction data