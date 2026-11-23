MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, United Kingdom, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Transferra, a UK FCA-authorised Electronic Money Institution providing payment accounts for international businesses, has launched a redesigned version of its online platform. The update introduces new registration and login flows, redesigns the platform's core sections and adds a dedicated view for each account. It is the first visible result of a new design system Transferra has been building over several months, shaped directly by feedback from its clients.

Rather than redesigning individual screens, Transferra's product team built a design system: a shared set of rules and components from which every part of the platform is built. The aim is consistency, so that every element looks and behaves the same way across all of Transferra's platforms.

Many of the changes came from client feedback. Transferra's clients highlighted where the platform could be clearer, where everyday actions took too many steps, and which information they wanted to see in one place. The team used that input to set the priorities for the first release.

The first release includes:



New registration and login. Signing up and signing in take fewer steps, with a clearer flow from start to finish.

Redesigned core sections. Dashboard, Transactions, Accounts, Account details and Exchange have moved to the new design system, with clearer navigation and simpler everyday actions. Single-account view. Each account now has its own screen showing its balance, available actions and transactions in one place.

Alexey Reshko, COO of Transferra, said: "This update is the result of many months of work on a design system, not just a set of new screens. Our clients told us what they needed, and we built around it. What they see today is only the beginning of a new Transferra."

The rollout will continue in stages. Further sections of the platform will move to the new design system before the end of 2026.

About Transferra

Transferra is a British account for international business. Authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority as an Electronic Money Institution (FRN 942346), Transferra provides multi-currency business and personal accounts, international payments to 195+ countries, and Visa debit cards. Each client works with a dedicated account manager, and Transferra's team works with businesses whose structures span more than one country. Built on British financial infrastructure. Governed by English law.





Contact

Head of Marketing

Dana Lihotina

Transferra

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Transferra

CONTACT: Head of Marketing Dana Lihotina Transferra...